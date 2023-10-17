Schools Now Have Access to AI Guidance Toolkit Released by Education Leaders and Tech Experts

TeachAI released an AI Guidance for Schools toolkit to support the urgent need for guidance on the safe, effective, and responsible use of AI in schools

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TeachAI, an initiative led by Code.org, ETS, the International Society of Technology in Education, Khan Academy, and the World Economic Forum, launched an AI Guidance for Schools toolkit to help education systems globally address gaps in AI guidance and policy. This resource was co-authored by Code.org, CoSN, Digital Promise, European EdTech Alliance, and PACE with input and review from policymakers, school leaders, teachers and leading tech organizations.

A recent global survey by UNESCO found that only seven percent of schools worldwide provided guidance on the proper use of AI in classrooms. The toolkit provides a framework for incorporating AI in education, real-world policy examples, sample guidance language, and resources aimed at staff, parents, and students.

"We offer the AI Guidance for Schools Toolkit in a spirit of humility and with the desire to help education leaders meet the urgent call for practical guidance on the safe, effective, and responsible use of AI," said Pat Yongpradit, Chief Academic Officer at Code.org and lead of the TeachAI initiative. "By providing real-world examples and sample language, we hope education systems now have a place to start their discussions."

"Harnessing the potential of AI for Los Angeles Unified schools is a journey, and the AI Guidance for Schools toolkit is a valuable resource," said Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. "It is equipping us to create an educational future that's not just innovative, but also equitable and thoughtful."

The AI Guidance for Schools Toolkit recommends seven principles for crafting AI guidance:

Purpose: Use AI to help all students achieve educational goals. Compliance: Reaffirm adherence to existing policies. Knowledge: Promote AI Literacy. Balance: Realize the benefits of AI and address the risks. Integrity: Advance academic integrity. Agency: Maintain human decision-making when using AI. Evaluation: Regularly assess the impacts of AI.

"As we build tools and programs to support schools for an AI future, the AI Guidance for Schools Toolkit is a valuable resource," said Khan Academy chief learning officer Kristen DiCerbo. "It offers principles and practical examples for schools to integrate AI in a forward-thinking way."

"In Ceibal, we believe AI can transform many aspects of education, but this requires engagement from communities. The AI Guidance for Schools Toolkit equips students and educators for AI challenges, fostering digital self-determination," Leandro Folgar, President of Ceibal, Government of Uruguay. "It empowers future generations to learn, collaborate, and thrive alongside AI, emphasizing AI literacy as a vital skill for the future."

"State school leaders can't shy away from change or the technologies that bring it about. That's not an option for the students we serve whose future success depends on their ability to thrive in an ever-changing, technology-rich world. As we shape North Dakota's educational strategy around AI, the AI Guidance for Schools Toolkit gives us a clear, practical guide to inform our approach," said Kirsten Baesler, State Superintendent, North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

Visit www.teachai.org/toolkit to learn more about the AI Guidance for Schools Toolkit.

About TeachAI

TeachAI brings together education leaders and technology experts to assist governments and education authorities in teaching with and about AI. The initiative is led by Code.org, ETS, the International Society for Technology in Education, Khan Academy, and the World Economic Forum, and advised by a diverse group of 60+ organizations, governments and individuals. TeachAI's goals include guiding policy, building community and capacity, and increasing awareness. To learn more about TeachAI please visit www.teachai.org/about

