Schools, Scavenger Hunts, Celebration: Fun at Tuesday's School Choice Event by the Capitol

15 Jan, 2024, 04:15 ET

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- School choice is about giving students the freedom to learn in an environment that fits them. A spirited celebration of school choice on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at and around the Michigan State Capitol will echo that theme, inviting participants to "choose their own celebration adventure" to mark National School Choice Week.

The centerpiece of the day will be an 11 a.m. rally in the Mackinac Room on the 5th Floor of the Anderson House Office Building (124 N. Capitol Ave.). Dressed in their favorite school swag and School Choice Week's signature yellow scarves, hundreds of staff and students will cheer remarks from community leaders and families who have benefited from Michigan's diverse school options. Participants will enjoy fellowship and a shared lunch after the rally, followed by a photo opportunity on the Capitol Steps (100 N. Capitol Ave.) at 12:30 p.m.

Before and after the rally, participants can choose from a variety of activity options how they would best like to celebrate their day at the Michigan State Capitol. After checking in at 8:30 a.m., students and school leaders can choose to network with other school choice supporters, meet with legislators, share their school choice stories with a videographer, or complete a scavenger hunt at the Michigan State Capitol.

Hosted by the Michigan School Choice Coalition, the event is Michigan's premiere celebration for National School Choice Week 2024. Hundreds of participants are expected to attend.

"For decades, Michigan has been a national leader in providing families with a variety of unique and effective options for their children's education, but families across our state still need practical information about the education options available for their children and now is the time to provide the equity in educational freedom to all students across our great state," said Amy Dunlap, director of family engagement, marketing, and legislative advocacy of Michigan International Prep School and the event's organizer.

The Michigan School Choice Coalition is comprised of K–12 education groups including P.A.C.E. (Parent Advocates for Choice in Education), MAPSA (Michigan Association of Public School Academies), Mackinac Center for Public Policy, GLEP (Great Lakes Education Project), National Coalition for Public School Options, Michigan Catholic Conference, and Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools which are 501c3 nonprofit organizations.

This celebration, which is open to the press and public, is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families. More than 800 of these celebrations will take place in the Great Lakes State.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

