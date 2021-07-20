Schools Turn to BOX Pure Air to be Their Clean Air Provider

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like a snowflake, it's not exaggerating to say no two schools are alike. However, one thing roughly half of all U.S schools do have in common is poor indoor air quality. That is why BOX Pure Air is on a mission to educate the educators on the power of clean air.

In an effort to keep students healthy and in the classroom so they can achieve their full potential, BOX Pure Air has worked with various schools to supply state-of-the-art air purification units. From public to private, Christian to Catholic, daycares to universities; we believe every school should be capable of providing clean air. Every student and teacher deserves to breathe clean air, and every parent deserves to choose clean air for their children.

$168 billion in COVID-19 relief money was allocated to schools across the country this past March, yet many are still debating where it is best put to use. (Figure 1.0) There will be a fair amount of gray area this fall with some students vaccinated, others not, and the removal of mask mandates in many schools. For many schools, improving air quality and ventilation is an optimal solution that can reduce risks of COVID, Flu, seasonal colds, and allergies all while not interfering with students learning environment.

How Much Will Congress Spend to Shore Up Schools?

The Covid-19 relief plans before Congress all dedicated billions to stabilizing education budgets amid deep losses in state revenue. But the amounts vary from bill to bill.



CARES Act Signed

Into Law March

2020 Covid Relief Package

Signed Into Law

December 2020 American rescue Plan

Signed Into Law March

2021 Education Total $30.7 Billion $82 Billion $168 Billion K-12 $13.2 $54 $126 Higher Ed $14 $22 $40 Governors $3 $4 $2.7 Figure 1.0

BOX Pure Air is educating and consulting schools on how effective certified HEPA filtration units can be when combined with Smart Fleet Management Technology. This technology allows schools to manage and pull insights from all their units remotely, removing airborne pathogens is now significantly easier than before.

BOX Pure Air's most recent success has come by way of Fayetteville State University, an HBCU located in North Carolina that is committing to offering students clean air. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 gaining momentum, Fayetteville State wanted students to know how highly the school values their safety and general wellbeing.

BOX Pure Air is proud to serve schools like Fayetteville State who understand how impactful something as simple as clean air can be. Looking forward we will continue to look to partner with schools of all sizes and levels of education, as part of an effort to make clean air the standard in schools.

