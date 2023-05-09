SCHOOLS TURN TO ZEEL FOR TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK

Massage is the Ideal Way to Help Reward and Retain Teachers

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeel, the leading tech-enabled platform for bringing health and wellness services to the home or office, works with schools around the country to reward teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Teaching has always been one of the most vital and fulfilling career paths. However, changes during the COVID epidemic have made teaching more challenging than in previous years. A 2022 study indicates that teachers experience twice the amount of work-related stress as workers in other professions. That's where Zeel comes in.

Zeel offers the benefit of a chair massage in the workplace and/or the gift of an at-home massage to help reward and retain teachers. Massage is one of the best ways to quickly reduce stress, improve mood, and even alleviate insomnia—not to mention reducing back pain.

"Schools and their administrators want to make teachers feel appreciated," said Zeel CEO Samer Hamadeh. He continued, "we're seeing interest in the programs to make sure teachers feel valued not just during Teacher Appreciation Week, but everyday throughout the year."

"The proven benefits of these wellness programs include reduced absenteeism and higher productivity," says Dr. John Gallagher, Zeel Health's Head of MSK.

For Teachers Appreciation week, [email protected] has launched a new offering, giving the school community, administrators and parents the option to purchase credits for teachers to schedule and enjoy therapeutic massage in the comfort of their home with appointments available 7 days a week, 365 days a year. In addition, they also offer their always popular on-site chair massage programs.

[email protected] makes the entire booking process seamless, providing a custom signup link for nurses, and bringing the massage table or chair and all other necessary supplies. Additionally, teachers can use their employer contributed FSA/HSA dollars to purchase in-home massages from Zeel.

About Zeel

Zeel is a technology platform that delivers high-quality, effective, on-location health and wellness services, including musculoskeletal therapy, diagnostic testing and skilled nursing care. Founded as the first app-based in-home massage booking platform, Zeel has delivered more than 2.5 million appointments to homes, workplaces and healthcare facilities nationwide.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Amorosi

[email protected]

917-208-7489

SOURCE Zeel