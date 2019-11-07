Schools.com Releases Rankings Showing the Best College Towns in America

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools.com, a definitive source for education information, today released its ranking of the 20 best college towns in the country. To be ranked, each city had to have a population under 150,000 people, have affordable rent and display a learning-friendly environment and culture that could draw and maintain a college-aged crowd.

Since where a school is located can impact the success of a student's college experience, Schools.com experts carefully considered its ranking procedure. It turns out that the Midwest has a clear advantage over other geographical regions. Out of the 20 towns selected for the list, 12 of them lie in the Midwest, with four alone being located in Eastern Wisconsin.

"We were careful to evaluate college towns using a variety of diverse and relevant factors," explains Corrine Evanoff, site editor for Schools.com. "One thing that stood out in our research is that low crime statistics and unemployment rates can lift a town and foster a positive learning environment. Our research also factored in a short commute time, should potential students end up settling in their college town for a time, post-graduation."

The top 10 ranked college towns are:

Oshkosh, Wisconsin – population: 66,668 Fargo, North Dakota – population: 123,590 Portland, Maine – population: 66,878 Bloomington, Illinois – population: 77,941 Eau Claire, Wisconsin – population: 69,835 Waukesha, Wisconsin – population: 72,483 Rochester, Minnesota – population: 115,733 Greenville, South Carolina – population: 68,223 Conway, Arkansas – population: 65,790 Cambridge, Massachusetts – population: 113,631

To rank the top college towns, Schools.com's experts used the most recent, publicly available government data and analyzed the information using factors like cost of living, commute options, student population, and crime and unemployment rates.

The full analysis, a description of the ranking's methodology, and the complete list of the 20 selected college towns can be found here: https://www.schools.com/research/best-college-towns.

