SchoolsFirst FCU Honors Innovative School Superintendent and District at Innovation in Education Awards

TUSTIN, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union , the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, presented the Innovative Superintendent and District Team Award to Joseph Clevenger, superintendent of Bonsall Unified School District in Bonsall, Calif., as part of the Innovation in Education Awards program held May 16 at SeaWorld San Diego by the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF).

The award was presented by Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU, and a member of the board of directors for the Classroom of the Future Foundation.

Superintendent Clevenger is one of 13 educators, classroom programs, students and businesses recognized for demonstrating innovation that models the future of K-12 education. SchoolsFirst FCU sponsored the Innovative Superintendent and District Team Award as part of the Credit Union's ongoing commitment to support educational programs and provide partnership opportunities within schools and communities.

"By focusing on innovation in the classroom, the Classroom of the Future Foundation has been instrumental in preparing students to thrive in a global society," said Smith of SchoolsFirst FCU. "We are proud to sponsor this initiative because it closely aligns with our ongoing effort to support programs that improve learning in the communities we serve."

Since 1997, the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF) has united business, community, and educational leaders to create innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools. CFF is an extension of the San Diego County Office of Education and is known for being the convener of business, community, and educational leaders around innovation in education within the region. Moreover, CFF is a catalyst and champion for the creation of learning programs that apply proven business and technology-based practices in the school setting.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union serving school employees, and once again Forbes has named SchoolsFirst FCU the top credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.4 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

