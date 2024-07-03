SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento Republic FC Recognize Outstanding Teachers and School Employees at Matches Throughout the 2024 Season

TUSTIN, Calif., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union , the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, today announced its sponsorship of monthly school employee recognitions at Sacramento Republic FC matches during the 2024 season.

From Left: Indomitable Educator Award recipients Jessica Ibarra and Pam Sullivan // Julie DePrada-Schott, school and community relations specialist for SchoolsFirst FCU

At each of seven matches, March through September, one teacher and one classified school employee from a local school district are honored for their exemplary work and dedication to creating an inspiring learning environment for students. Each school district represented by the honorees receives 65 tickets to the match, so school employees and their families can attend.

"We're excited about our partnership with Sacramento Republic FC, because we value the team's commitment to the Greater Sacramento community and their interest in supporting excellence in education," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU. "Each of the 14 individuals honored during the 2024 season exemplify creativity and initiative, qualities that benefit Sacramento-area schools, students and the community," said Julie DePrada-Schott, specialist, school and community relations for Schools First FCU.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union serving school employees, and once again Forbes has named SchoolsFirst FCU the top credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.4 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA.

