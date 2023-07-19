SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Announces Participation in CHOC Walk in the Park 2023

News provided by

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

19 Jul, 2023, 17:36 ET

Credit Union team members to support Children's Health of Orange County through fundraising event at 
Disneyland® park and Disney California Adventure® park

TUSTIN, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that the Credit Union's team members will participate in the Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC) Walk in the Park 2023. The annual fundraising event will take place Sunday, August 20 beginning at 6 a.m. The event features a 5K walk beginning at Disneyland park, heading next to Disney California Adventure park, and ending outside the two parks before they open. Each year, CHOC Walk in the Park helps raise essential funds that support children and their families receiving critical care from CHOC.

Continue Reading
SchoolsFirst FCU team at the 2022 CHOC Walk in the Park
SchoolsFirst FCU team at the 2022 CHOC Walk in the Park

SchoolsFirst FCU has been a longstanding partner with CHOC for over 20 years and the Credit Union is proud to be supporting this year's CHOC Walk in the Park again. So far for this year's event, 93 SchoolsFirst FCU team members and family have registered and raised more than $11,600 for CHOC. Registration for the event continues through Friday, August 18 and fundraising will continue through Saturday, August 19. Additional information about registration and donations can be found here: https://www.chocwalk.org/.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA

SOURCE SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Also from this source

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Announces Winners of 2023 Member Education Award Scholarships

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.