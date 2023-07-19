SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Announces Participation in CHOC Walk in the Park 2023

Credit Union team members to support Children's Health of Orange County through fundraising event at

Disneyland® park and Disney California Adventure® park

TUSTIN, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that the Credit Union's team members will participate in the Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC) Walk in the Park 2023. The annual fundraising event will take place Sunday, August 20 beginning at 6 a.m. The event features a 5K walk beginning at Disneyland park, heading next to Disney California Adventure park, and ending outside the two parks before they open. Each year, CHOC Walk in the Park helps raise essential funds that support children and their families receiving critical care from CHOC.

SchoolsFirst FCU team at the 2022 CHOC Walk in the Park

SchoolsFirst FCU has been a longstanding partner with CHOC for over 20 years and the Credit Union is proud to be supporting this year's CHOC Walk in the Park again. So far for this year's event, 93 SchoolsFirst FCU team members and family have registered and raised more than $11,600 for CHOC. Registration for the event continues through Friday, August 18 and fundraising will continue through Saturday, August 19. Additional information about registration and donations can be found here: https://www.chocwalk.org/.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org .

Insured by NCUA

SOURCE SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union