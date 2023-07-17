SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Announces Winners of 2023 Member Education Award Scholarships

Credit Union awarded $199,000 in scholarships to 245 students throughout California and other states.

TUSTIN, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that the Credit Union has awarded $199,000 in college scholarships to 245 students as part of its annual Member Education Award scholarship program for 2023. Launched in 2000, the scholarship program was established to improve the lives of SchoolsFirst FCU Members and invest in their long-term success. Most of the 2023 winners reside in California, with a few students representing other U.S. states.

SchoolsFirst FCU presents scholarships each year to eligible high school graduating seniors, college freshmen and college sophomores, allowing them to purchase books, pay for tuition, or cover other educational expenses. Scholarships are awarded based on students' grade point average, difficulty of courses completed, letters of recommendation, community involvement, school involvement, and leadership positions. Eligible applicants must be a SchoolsFirst FCU Member with their own Member number, have no more than 60 college credits, and must be registered at an accredited college/university for the Fall 2023 term. Awardees can reapply each year as long as they continue to meet the applicant criteria.

"We strive to take a more inclusive approach to our awards program by evaluating applicants not just by what they have achieved in the classroom, but also how they have served their communities," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU. "Our hope is that by helping recipients offset the cost of furthering their education, we are providing immediate support to their financial wellbeing today, while also investing in their long-term success."

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

