SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Announces Winners of 2024 Member Education Award Scholarships

Credit Union awarded $184,500 in scholarships to 239 students throughout California and other states

TUSTIN, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union , the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that the Credit Union has awarded $184,500 in college scholarships to 239 students as part of its annual Member Education Award scholarship program for 2024. Launched in 2000, the scholarship program was established to improve the lives of SchoolsFirst FCU Members and invest in their long-term success. Most of the 2024 winners reside in California, with a few students representing other U.S. states.

SchoolsFirst FCU presents scholarships each year to eligible high school graduating seniors, college freshmen and college sophomores, allowing them to purchase books, pay for tuition, or cover other educational expenses. Scholarships are awarded based on students' grade point average, difficulty of courses completed, letters of recommendation, community involvement, school involvement, and leadership positions. Eligible applicants must be a SchoolsFirst FCU Member with their own Member number, have no more than 60 college credits, and must be registered at an accredited college/university for the upcoming Fall term. Awardees can reapply each year if they continue to meet the applicant criteria.

"Now in its 25th year, the Member Education Award scholarship program was created to honor well-rounded students who succeed in the classroom and contribute in a positive way to their communities," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU. "We're proud to present scholarships this year to such well-deserving students who are focused on furthering their education."

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California for five consecutive years. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

