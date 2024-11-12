SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Celebrates International Credit Union Day

Statewide events and fundraising efforts commemorate global credit union movement

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, joined credit unions in California and around the world on Oct. 17 to celebrate International Credit Union Day®, an annual event to commemorate the credit union movement's impact and achievements. This year marks the 76th anniversary of this annual event, celebrating financial inclusion and well-being for people around the world.

International Credit Union Day: Bill Cheney, Chief Executive Officer, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Credit unions around the world celebrated in ways that strengthen ties with their local communities. SchoolsFirst FCU hosted an event at its Rudy Hanley campus in Tustin with state and federal officials and other community and credit union partners in attendance. SchoolsFirst FCU and the California Credit Union League (CCUL) worked in partnership to help seven other credit unions coordinate similar events throughout California, including Redwood Credit Union in the North Bay, Golden 1 Credit Union in Sacramento, Pacific Service Credit Union in Concord, Mosce Federal Credit Union in Modesto, Wescom Credit Union in Pasadena, Kinecta Credit Union in Manhattan Beach, and North Island Credit Union in San Diego. Approximately 80-100 people attended each of these events to support the global credit union movement.

As part of this year's celebration, SchoolsFirst FCU team members donated to the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions, with a mission of bringing financial inclusion to millions of people around the world. SchoolsFirst FCU helped raise $16,268 toward a worldwide goal of $500,000 to benefit credit unions and their members around the world. Every dollar donated by SchoolsFirst FCU team members was matched dollar-for-dollar by SchoolsFirst FCU.

"We look forward to this day each year, as it allows us to commemorate the history of credit unions and promote awareness and support for the global credit union movement," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. "Credit unions are member-owned financial cooperatives and have the perfect business model to serve members and underserved communities around the world."

International Credit Union Day is organized by World Council of Credit Unions, the global trade association and development platform for credit unions and other financial cooperatives, as well as numerous national credit union trade associations and federations around the world, with the objective to raise awareness and celebrate what makes credit unions unique: a mission to bring financial inclusion and well-being to people all over the world. Since its inception in 1948, International Credit Union Day has been celebrated through outreach, volunteering, fundraising and other activities.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union serving school employees, and once again Forbes has named SchoolsFirst FCU the top credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.4 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California and the fourth largest credit union in the United States. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union