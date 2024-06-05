SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union celebrates School Employee Appreciation Night at May 10 Angels Game

In honor of School Employee Appreciation Month in May, SchoolsFirst FCU recognized school employees at Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals game on May 10

TUSTIN, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, sponsored a special night to honor school employees at the Los Angeles Angels game on May 10, 2024. School employees, along with their family members and friends who attended the game, received the promotional giveaway of an Angel's clear backpack and a gift from SchoolsFirst FCU.

"School Employee Appreciation Night was a special evening recognizing the many contributions of school employees," said Josh Smith, vice president of school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. "While our organization celebrates school employees in many ways throughout the year, School Employee Appreciation Night is one time when we can all celebrate together, with the community, on a larger stage."

