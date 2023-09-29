SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Donates 2,500 Filled Backpacks to 11 County Offices of Education Throughout California

Backpacks filled with school supplies help prepare students for the new school year

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced its Membership Development and Advocacy teams delivered 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies – including pencils, erasers, notebooks and other necessities – to 11 county offices of education, or a designated school district, throughout California.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union drops off a backpack donation at Los Angeles County Office of Education. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union drops off a backpack donation at Placer County Office of Education.

This year, SchoolsFirst FCU delivered backpacks to the following counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, Sutter, Ventura, Yolo, and Yuba. The individual county offices of education will distribute the backpacks to students in need to help them prepare to excel in the new school year.

"The start of a new school year is filled with excitement and anticipation for students, and we want to make sure they have everything they need to start the school year right," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. "We are proud to provide students in the communities we serve with the essential items they need for the school year."

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

