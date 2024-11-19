SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Extends Sponsorship for 'Future Pathways: Superintendents Unplugged' Podcast as Season 2 Wraps and Season 3 Recording Begins

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, today announced the continuation of its sponsorship for the "Future Pathways: Superintendents Unplugged" podcast as the second season concludes and recording for the third season begins. Produced by Cloudcast Media, the Classroom of the Future Foundation and the Center for Educational Innovation, the podcast provides a platform for San Diego County school superintendents to share their personal stories, leadership insights, and visions for the future of education.

Season two featured a range of compelling, one-on-one discussions with superintendents on educational topics such as student mental health, equity, and innovative teaching practices. SchoolsFirst FCU remains dedicated to supporting these important conversations, helping to amplify the voices of local education leaders through its ongoing sponsorship.

"SchoolsFirst FCU is pleased to continue our partnership with the 'Future Pathways: Superintendents Unplugged' podcast as it offers a vital opportunity for superintendents to communicate their insights and the incredible work happening in our schools," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations, for SchoolsFirst FCU. "These discussions are instrumental in shaping the future of education, and we're proud to be a small part of this important dialogue."

New Format for Season 3

Season three will introduce an engaging new format that pairs two superintendents in select episodes, allowing for deeper discussions on common challenges and collaborative solutions. This fresh approach will create more dynamic conversations on topics like school funding, district innovations, and student success, while still offering the in-depth, personal storytelling that listeners have come to expect.

Hosted by Drew Schlosberg, the podcast will continue to be an essential resource for parents, educators, and advocates. The first episode of season three began recording in October 2024 with new episodes regularly released. Listeners can explore past episodes and access the full library at Future Pathways Podcast Episode Library.

For more information about the podcast, please visit Future Pathways Podcast Main Page.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union serving school employees, and once again Forbes has named SchoolsFirst FCU the top credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.4 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California and the fourth largest credit union in the United States. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA.

About Cloudcast Media

Cloudcast Media is a leader in producing high-quality local podcasts. Based in San Diego, Cloudcast Media works to elevate community voices through authentic storytelling, engaging conversations, and innovative formats.

About the Classroom of the Future Foundation

Since 1997, the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF) has united business, community and educational leaders to create innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools. CFF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, works to advance its mission by ensuring that San Diego students are prepared to thrive in a competitive global society.

About the Center for Educational Innovation

The Center for Educational Innovation, whose core belief is that every child deserves a high-quality education, works directly with school leaders, teachers, students and families to create high-performing schools in under-resourced communities to help children succeed.

SOURCE SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union