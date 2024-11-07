SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Opens New Branch Location on Cal Poly Pomona Campus

New location extends credit union's footprint to 70 branches in California

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, today announced the opening of a new branch location on the campus of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, extending the credit union's footprint to 70 branch locations in California. The new branch at Cal Poly Pomona joins two other SchoolsFirst FCU branches on university campuses, with branches already existing at Cal State University Fullerton (CSUF) and UC Irvine.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union -- Cal Poly Pomona branch office ribbon-cutting.

Located on the second floor of the Bronco Bookstore at 3801 W. Temple Ave. in Pomona, Calif., the Cal Poly Pomona branch opened on Aug. 19 and celebrated its official grand opening Sept. 30 – Oct. 3 and ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 1. Speakers at the ribbon cutting ceremony included Carol Rose, executive vice president, member service operations for SchoolsFirst FCU; Kristin Crellin, senior vice president, community and membership development for SchoolsFirst FCU; Dr. Soraya M. Coley, president of Cal Poly Pomona; and Jared Ceja, chief executive officer of Cal Poly Pomona Enterprises. David Drachand, vice president branches East for SchoolsFirst FCU served as the master of ceremonies at the event.

"Our strategy for opening new branch locations is based on our mission to provide World-Class Personal Service to our Members and make it easier, more convenient and more personal for our Members to manage all aspects of their finances," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. "With the vibrant community of Members on the Cal Poly Pomona campus, this location is a perfect addition to our portfolio of branches."

Standard operating hours for the Cal Poly Pomona branch are Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (PT).

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union serving school employees, and once again Forbes has named SchoolsFirst FCU the top credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.4 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California and the fourth largest credit union in the United States. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union