SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Ranked #1 in California by Forbes

Credit Union Achieves Best-in-State Ranking for Sixth Consecutive Year

TUSTIN, Calif., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union , the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, today announced that Forbes has included SchoolsFirst FCU on its list of the best credit unions in California for the sixth consecutive year and has once again named SchoolsFirst FCU as the No. 1 credit union in the state. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"It is a privilege that our Members have once again acknowledged us as the Forbes best credit union in California," said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. "For 90 years, our Members have placed their trust in us to guide them towards financial well-being. We are thankful for their trust and loyalty and appreciate our team's dedication to providing World-Class Personal Service and safeguarding their financial future."

America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2024 ranking lists the financial institutions that stood out for fulfilling the unique financial needs and expectations of their local communities, thereby being most valued by residents of each state. The ranking is based on two sources. First, Statista completed an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. residents who were asked to name all credit unions where they have a checking/savings account and rate the credit unions in six different subdimensions: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Services, and Financial Advice. Second, Statista developed a sentiment analysis of publicly available online text reviews and ratings for each credit union in each state. In each state, the credit union with the highest combined score from the analysis of survey results and publicly available reviews was awarded.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in California and largest serving school employees in the U.S., and once again Forbes has named SchoolsFirst FCU the top credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the Credit Union is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.4 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union