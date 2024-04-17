SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Sponsors Cal Poly Pomona Partners in Education (PIE) Fellowship Awards

In its 18th year, program supports teacher candidates during their clinical practice experience

TUSTIN, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, served as a sponsor for Cal Poly Pomona's 18th annual Partners in Education (PIE) Fellowship Awards Ceremony on Feb. 8 , where 28 Cal Poly education students received fellowships of up to $4,000 to support their clinical practice experience. During the event, Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations, at SchoolsFirst FCU, joined other supporters and university faculty and staff to honor the students selected.

Cal Poly Pomona Partners in Education (PIE) is a coalition of academic and community leaders dedicated to advocating for quality education and educational development at Cal Poly Pomona and surrounding communities. Each year, PIE provides fellowships of up to $4,000 each to support students during their clinical practice experience, a very important component of the credential program requiring students to work full-time in classrooms. Over the past 17 years, PIE has awarded more than 250 fellowships, totaling over $1 million to Cal Poly Pomona teacher candidates.

"This unique scholarship program provides financial assistance to help aspiring educators complete their credential program at Cal Poly Pomona," said Smith of SchoolsFirst FCU. "It's an honor to support Cal Poly Pomona Partners in Education and future educators in the surrounding community."

