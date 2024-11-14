SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Sponsors Sacramento Republic FC and Sacramento County Office of Education Teachers of the Year and Classified School Employees of the Year Recognition Event

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, recently sponsored the Teachers of the Year and Classified School Employees of the Year recognition event hosted by Sacramento Republic FC and the Sacramento County Office of Education (SCOE), held on Oct. 26, 2024. The special celebration took place at Heart Health Park during the Sacramento Republic FC match against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Sacramento County Office of Education Teachers of the Year and Classified School Employees of the Year recognized during Sacramento Republic FC match against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks

The honorees – distinguished educators and classified school employees from across Sacramento County – were recognized in an on-field ceremony prior to the game. The event began with a pre-game tailgate reception, allowing honorees and guests to come together and celebrate their lasting impact on students and schools.

"As the largest credit union serving school employees, we are thrilled to partner with Sacramento Republic FC and SCOE to recognize the remarkable contributions of our local educators and staff," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations for SchoolsFirst FCU. "These individuals work tirelessly to support the education and well-being of students, and we're honored to play a role in recognizing them."

In addition to the on-field recognition, Sacramento Republic FC provided each honoree with four complimentary tickets to the game, ensuring they could share the special occasion with family or friends. The club also offered discounted tickets to additional guests in support of the honorees.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union serving school employees, and once again Forbes has named SchoolsFirst FCU the top credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.4 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California and the fourth largest credit union in the United States. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union