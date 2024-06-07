SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Surpasses Fundraising Goal for CHLA Walk & Play L.A. 2024

Credit Union Members and teammembers provided support to Children's Hospital Los Angeles

through event participation and in-branch fundraising activities

TUSTIN, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, today announced that the Credit Union raised more than $10,900 for Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) through participation at the CHLA Walk & Play L.A. 2024 annual fundraising event, and through a fundraising campaign held in the Credit Union's branch locations in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire.

SchoolsFirst FCU teammembers and family members participating in the CHLA Walk & Play L.A.

Representing SchoolsFirst FCU, 23 teammembers and 21 of their family members participated in the CHLA Walk & Play L.A. event on May 18, held at the Santa Monica Pier. Walk & Play L.A. is designed to help CHLA raise critical funds to support its mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children. SchoolsFirst FCU was the highest corporate fundraiser for the Walk & Play L.A. event, raising $5,817.

Members raised an additional $5,138 through the Miracle Butterfly Icon Campaign, held in SchoolsFirst FCU branch locations in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire from April 22 through May 17. When SchoolsFirst FCU Members donated $1 or more to the cause, their names were written on a paper butterfly icon and displayed in the branch. SchoolsFirst FCU teammembers also supported the cause, either donating through the Miracle Butterfly Icon Campaign or the CHLA Walk & Play L.A. All donations directly benefited CHLA.

"SchoolsFirst FCU has a long-standing partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), the charity of choice for credit unions," said Kevin Martin, executive vice president of strategic integration and Member experience at SchoolsFirst FCU. "CHLA meets the critical need of providing pediatric care for children and their families in the Los Angeles and Inland Empire communities, also served by SchoolsFirst FCU, so we're proud to support this important cause."

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union:

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California for five consecutive years. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA.

