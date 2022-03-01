SchoolStatus Acquires TeachBoost, Enhancing Communications and Support Solutions for K12 Educators

RIDGELAND, Miss. , March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus , a leading provider of K-12 school communications solutions designed to improve student outcomes through data and parent engagement, announced today the acquisition of TeachBoost , a privately-held, education software company that builds tools to support educator observations, evaluations, and coaching.

The acquisition of TeachBoost further accelerates SchoolStatus' strong momentum and supports its strategy to build a K12 communications and operations ecosystem that leverages the power of its data and engagement platform to drive better user experiences and student outcomes.

Since its founding in 2012, TeachBoost has built simple, user-friendly tools to help educators elevate observation, evaluation, and professional development beyond compliance. Its cloud-based platforms—TeachBoost Pro and TeachBoost Coach—enable schools and districts to create more meaningful interactions among teachers, coaches, and administrators, and to drive smarter, data-driven decisions about the best way to develop educators. TeachBoost's platforms can be customized to meet the needs of schools, districts, and organizations of any size and across any workflow. Its robust reporting and data visualization tools help make the best use of limited time and resources to make sure every student experiences the highest quality instruction.

"The addition of TeachBoost enables SchoolStatus to offer our district partners a leading solution for every step of the K12 teacher development process, from evaluation and compliance to personalized coaching that drives educator growth," said Russ Davis, CEO and founder of SchoolStatus. "It's an excellent complement to our leading data and communications platform, as it will help strengthen communications between educators, administrators, and coaches, ultimately leading to greater student success."

"At a time when teachers and kids need more support than ever before, we need to make sure educators have the tools to leverage every interaction as an opportunity for growth," says Jason DeRoner, TeachBoost's CEO and co-founder. "Stronger teacher–leader relationships lead to increased greater educator capacity, which in turn drives student achievement. The combined forces of TeachBoost and SchoolStatus will help teachers and leaders establish and deepen critical relationships based on mutual trust and transparency."

SchoolStatus is a leading provider of a K12 communications and operations ecosystem that leverages the power of its data analytics and engagement platform to drive better user experiences and student outcomes. SchoolStatus removes technology, language, and access barriers to parent engagement, and has successfully facilitated hundreds of millions of messages between educators and student families through its platform. SchoolStatus, along with its recent acquisitions of the Operoo and TeachBoost, gives educators across 44 states access to the leading solutions for insights and data to support strategic decision-making. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com.

