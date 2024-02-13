SchoolStatus Announces Acquisition of SchoolNow, Enhancing Its Communication Capabilities for K-12 Schools

The acquisition of SchoolNow will strengthen SchoolStatus' current offerings by adding website support to the unified K-12 platform that enables districts and schools to engage more families and improve attendance with data-driven solutions

RIDGELAND, Miss., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus, a leader in K-12 data-driven solutions that empower student success, today announced the acquisition of SchoolNow, a unified digital publishing platform for K-12 that streamlines how schools engage families and their communities.

SchoolNow combines ADA-compliant websites, mobile apps, social media, text, voice, and email into an all-in-one system created to broaden and deepen the school experience with families. Through this acquisition, SchoolStatus will be able to integrate SchoolNow's comprehensive communication capabilities into its student success platform designed for K-12 educators and leaders. Users of the SchoolStatus platform will be able to easily create and update their website—the most important owned communication asset for districts.

"SchoolNow is an excellent addition to our recently launched student success platform as both companies share the common goal of solving schools' biggest challenges in communication and making it easier for schools to connect and engage with families," said Russ Davis, CEO and founder of SchoolStatus. "Integrating SchoolNow's technology will further allow SchoolStatus to offer our district partners the leading solutions for improving student achievement and attendance—delivering another piece of the puzzle."

Since 1999, SchoolNow has focused on creating simplified and personalized school-home communications. SchoolNow's technology enables users to create accessible and SEO-friendly school or district-level websites, unify messaging, branding, and communications across all channels, and connect family and staff through consistently branded social media posts. SchoolNow also provides support through fast and efficient CMS and website tools, and dedicated launch teams to ensure website success. With school-home communication and engagement being a large factor in driving student success, this deal directly aligns with SchoolStatus' mission to impact the success of every student the company serves.

SchoolStatus will acquire SchoolNow in its entirety, including SchoolNow's operations, technology, team of employees, and its clients. SchoolNow users will continue to have access to the same products and services they currently use.

"Personalized and simplified communications help reach families and build connections," said Steve Williams, CEO of SchoolNow and co-founder. "Our product has streamlined school communications to be the easiest way for families to connect and schools to engage. By teaming up with SchoolStatus, we can continue to help school staff focus on what is being shared in a meaningful and personalized way."

SchoolStatus recently announced the launch of its new student success platform. The user-friendly, fully integrated platform features SchoolStatus Connect for personalized communications and SchoolStatus Attend for reducing chronic absenteeism. Both solutions empower families, administrators, and educators with data and insights to drive positive student outcomes. To learn more about the SchoolStatus platform, visit www.schoolstatus.com for more information.

About SchoolNow

SchoolNow, formerly Campus Suite, is an innovative web and digital communications company serving K-12 and other schools, colleges, and communities. Building on a 25-year history of providing websites for schools and partnering with leaders in digital school communication, SchoolNow provides the digital platform and educational resources through the SchoolNow Academy to help schools with community engagement and communications planning.

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus provides a comprehensive suite of communication and attendance solutions that enhance educator-to-family connectedness and support student success. Instant insight into student information and district attendance trends gives educators and administrators full visibility into all levels of the education ecosystem. Data-informed, multi-touch communications include calling, texting, video, and print materials centered around proactive intervention that improves student outcomes and family engagement. With millions of successful school-home interactions, SchoolStatus is improving student outcomes by facilitating meaningful engagement between educators, districts, and families across the U.S. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com.

Media Contact:

Sydney Stressman

Zer0 to 5ive for SchoolStatus

[email protected]

609.238.6663

SOURCE SchoolStatus