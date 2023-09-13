SchoolStatus' Attendance Solutions Demonstrate Positive Impact Across the U.S.: Helping K-12 Schools Get Students Back into the Classroom

News provided by

SchoolStatus

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Innovative approach combines data and proactive, positive school-home communication to help thousands of schools across the U.S. measurably improve attendance

RIDGELAND, Miss., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As K-12 districts settle into a new academic year, chronic absenteeism remains a critical issue impacting millions of students. According to recent research, about 25% of U.S. students missed at least 10% of the 2022-23 school year, up from 15% before the pandemic. This trend has far-reaching consequences for these students, including increased dropout rates, lower academic achievement, and fewer post-graduation opportunities.

School districts across the country are seeking innovative solutions to address absenteeism. SchoolStatus, a leader in K-12 communication and attendance solutions, is partnering with districts to significantly improve student attendance through a proven, evidence-based approach that focuses on proactive, positive family communication. Attention2Attendance® (A2A) was developed by School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A), a division of SchoolStatus, to facilitate positive, data-informed, two-way communication that increases attendance rates and learning time.

SI&A has worked with hundreds of school districts over the past 20 years to successfully address top issues facing education today such as declining enrollment, chronic absenteeism, and the academic side effects of missing school. A2A is currently used in more than 180 school districts representing over 1.6 million students. Nearly half of the districts using A2A have a chronic absenteeism improvement rate over 10%, with a third seeing an improvement rate over 20%. Started in California, A2A has expanded into 13 states, most recently New York, New Jersey, and Virginia. Additionally, A2A and SchoolStatus earned Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level IV certification, demonstrating that the solutions are evidence-based.

Sanger Unified School District, in Fresno County, California, recently used A2A to improve attendance for the 13,000 students in its district. Using a multi-tiered program that included early identification and outreach, and positive school-home communication, Sanger achieved a major improvement in attendance rates, decreasing the rate of chronic absenteeism from 31% to 17% from 2022 to 2023.

"Consistent attendance is paramount to a student's overall success," said Dr. Dennis Wiechmann, Superintendent of Sanger Unified School District. "As Superintendent, I personally value the nearly two-decade partnership as it remains a critical part of helping our District achieve its ambitious goals."

"At SchoolStatus, all of our solutions are focused on student success," said Russ Davis, Founder and CEO. "Our communication and attendance solutions use two-way communication to help districts understand why students are missing school so that they can address the root causes. Districts that use a collaborative, positive approach focused on partnering with families are seeing measurable results."

"Districts we work with are taking a comprehensive and non-punitive approach to addressing chronic absenteeism," said Erica Peterson, Director of Education and Engagement at SchoolStatus. "We're finding that when schools engage students' families through positive outreach and education the results are remarkable."

About SchoolStatus
SchoolStatus provides a comprehensive suite of communication and attendance solutions that enhance educator-to-family connectedness and support student success. Instant insight into student information and district attendance trends gives educators and administrators full visibility into all levels of the education ecosystem. Data-informed, multi-touch communications include calling, texting, video, and print materials centered around proactive intervention that improves student outcomes and family engagement. With millions of successful school-home interactions, SchoolStatus is improving student outcomes by facilitating meaningful engagement between educators, districts, and families across the US. For more information, visit schoolstatus.com.

About School Innovations & Achievement (SI&A)
For the last two decades, SI&A, a division of SchoolStatus, has been recognized for providing best-in-class, innovative, award-winning software and service solutions for some of the toughest issues in K-12 education. SI&A empowers and supports school districts with programs that generate and protect revenue, achieve attendance and performance goals, streamline processes, and fulfill regulatory obligations. SI&A was acquired by SchoolStatus in 2022. For more information, visit www.sia-us.com.

Media Contact:
Annmarie Ely
Zer0 to 5ive for SchoolStatus
[email protected]
267.454.4686

SOURCE SchoolStatus

Also from this source

SchoolStatus Announces Acquisition of ClassTag Strengthening its Suite of K-12 Data, Workflow, and Communications Solutions

SchoolStatus Achieves Significant Business Momentum in 1H 2023, Fueled by Growing Demand for its K-12 Data and Communications Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.