NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- French Toast, the leading schoolwear brand, and ABC's hit comedy "Abbott Elementary " team up with Teach For America to ensure that students have access to essential clothing so they can confidently start off the school year. In celebration of the show's second season, the three partners are uniting to launch clothing resource closets at ten Teach For America alumni-led schools.

Schoolwear Brand French Toast and Emmy®-Winning Sitcom ‘Abbott Elementary’ Team Up with Teach For America to Gift Schoolwear Nationwide

"Teaming up with ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' and French Toast will make a meaningful difference to the schools and communities that Teach For America partners with," said Steve Majors, Chief External Affairs Officer at Teach For America. "Teach For America alumni educators are incredible, equity-minded leaders who put children at the center of their work. While educators, in partnership with students, are undertaking some of the most challenging and important work there is, we hope that this initiative brings a valuable resource and some fun to the school year."

"We were delighted to collaborate with ABC's 'Abbott Elementary' to team up with Teach For America. As a brand, we are on a mission to help all kids shine," said Stephen Ashear, division president of French Toast. "By establishing these schoolwear closets, we hope to give teachers and administrators an additional resource to build confidence in their students and help them succeed."

About French Toast

French Toast is dedicated to making the best possible schoolwear accessible to ALL kids and ALL families from ALL walks of life. We are on a mission to help kids shine, whatever their passion, no matter the dress code, wherever they live or go to school. Since 1985, French Toast has been trusted by thousands of schools nationwide as their uniform provider and is committed to partnering with the communities we serve. French Toast works directly with our manufacturing partners in every step of the process, providing more value without sacrificing quality. For more information about becoming a French Toast partner school, visit https://www.frenchtoast.com/schools.

About ABC's Abbott Elementary

Entering its second season, ABC's Emmy®-winning "Abbott Elementary" is a mockumentary-style comedy series following the lives of teachers in a Philadelphia public school. In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together, and despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

About Teach For America

Teach For America works in partnership with 350 urban and rural communities across the country to expand educational opportunity for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today, Teach For America is a force of 66,000 alumni and corps members working in more than 9,000 schools nationwide in pursuit of profound systemic change. From classrooms to districts to state houses across America, they are reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

