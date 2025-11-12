SchoolWise Partners Advises in the Sale of 6-Unit Child Care Portfolio in Texas

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolWise Partners ("SchoolWise"), the nation's leading sell-side advisor to owners of early childhood education, is pleased to announce the closing of Kids' Zone Learning Center ("Kids' Zone"), a portfolio of six (6) private schools located in and around Austin, Texas. SchoolWise Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to the Seller of Kids' Zone.

Under the terms of the transaction:

The real estate assets were acquired by a regional real estate investment group.

were acquired by a The operating business remains with the Seller , Kids' Zone , a regionally recognized early education operator of eight (8) schools.

remains with the , , a regionally recognized early education operator of eight (8) schools. Each property is subject to new long-term triple-net leases, ensuring continuity of operations and stability for families, staff, and local communities.

"Executing a real estate carve-out across six operating campuses of Kids' Zone required careful coordination between multiple stakeholders," said Ben Mayer, Managing Partner at SchoolWise Partners. "The result is a structure that preserves operational continuity while providing meaningful liquidity and long-term lease security for both sides."

About Kids' Zone

Founded in 2000, Kids' Zone Learning Center offers high-quality early childhood education for children ages six weeks through twelve years across eight (8) locations in Austin (TX). Each campus provides a developmentally appropriate program that emphasizes independence, self-discipline, social development, and intellectual curiosity. Kids' Zone has earned a strong reputation for providing nurturing environments that encourage children to explore, create, and grow.

"Working with SchoolWise was an incredible experience from start to finish," said Whitney Hicks, Founder and Owner of Kids' Zone Learning Center. "They understood both the operational and emotional aspects of what this transaction meant for us. Their team guided every step of the process with professionalism, transparency, and a true appreciation for the legacy we've built. We couldn't have asked for a better partner in achieving this outcome."

About SchoolWise Partners

SchoolWise Partners is a middle-market advisory firm focused exclusively on supporting for-profit providers of early and secondary education. The firm advises clients considering strategic options, such as selling their school business or real estate, and seeking to maximize value and unlock liquidity. As a result of its expertise and strategic approach, SchoolWise Partners has helped clients exceed valuation benchmarks, achieve maximum financial value, and set the stage for securing their legacy while taking care of their teachers and families.

