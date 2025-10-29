Schoolyard Social Launches App That Turns Competition Into Community

All-in-one app to host, play and get paid through live, local, in-person

tournaments nationwide

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoolyard Social, a Brooklyn-based startup born from the growing demand for real-life social connection, announced the launch of its flagship app. The platform allows anyone, anywhere, to organize and participate in local, skill-based tournaments. Designed as tech to get you off your phone, the app reignites real-world competition through friendly rivalries and cash-prize games that turn casual players into communities.

Built in partnership with ISBX, a leading digital product agency whose portfolio includes work for brands like Nike, the app combines hosting, bracketing, scoring, leaderboards, messaging and payment tools into a single streamlined platform. Users can bring their passions to life through in-person tournaments with cash awards.

"People are craving real-life ways to meet and belong," said Win Smith, CEO and co-founder of Schoolyard Social. "Competition gives you a reason to show up, and there's less pressure to 'click' socially. Instead of swiping or making small talk at a bar, players build community around a shared interest. We created Schoolyard so people can connect through their passions, bond over competition, and even get paid for doing what they love."

Smith, a former Wesleyan University tennis captain and executive producer at Sony Music, co-founded Schoolyard Social in 2024 with Harry Stanton, a former NCAA lacrosse national champion and early hire at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, and Peter de Saint Phalle, an experiential marketing veteran whose agency work includes global campaigns for Ogilvy and George P. Johnson. The trio combined their backgrounds in sports, technology and brand activation to build a platform that turns everyday rivalry into community and memorable experiences.

In just one month since going live, Schoolyard Social doubled its revenue and number of tournaments compared with the entire previous year. From a citywide basketball tournament at Barclays Center with 800 players during the Aptos Crypto Conference to Sunday Pickleball sponsored by Sixpoint Brewery, the platform connects players, brands and venues through real-world competition. Expansion includes a nationwide College Ambassador Program and collegiate events at business schools such as Stanford and Columbia.

"Schoolyard Social was born from real offline demand we couldn't keep up with," said Harry Stanton, co-founder and chief operating officer. "When we started, we were organizing events with whiteboard brackets and Instagram buzz. The interest quickly outpaced us; venues, clubs, companies and creators all started asking us to organize their tournaments. So we built an app anyone can use to scale what hosts were already doing manually—no tech background required."

The company recently raised $860,000 through an oversubscribed SAFE note to accelerate growth. The app's sponsors, including Sixpoint, vitaminwater, PaddleSmash and Justworks, are partnering to activate products, build brand awareness, and create community through live demos and in-office events that engage players in person.

"Just as people crave lasting connections, brands want sustainable relationships with customers," said Peter de Saint Phalle, co-founder and chief marketing officer. "Schoolyard Social lets brands meet audiences where they play, activating products and creating real-life connections that deepen over time—not just experiential advertising or fleeting digital impressions."

