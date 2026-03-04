Schoox Wins 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards for Advancing AI-Driven Workforce Performance and Frontline Impact

Double Recognition Highlights Schoox's Role in Connecting Skills, Employee Development, and Measurable Workforce Performance

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoox , the AI-engineered learning and workforce performance platform for frontline enterprises, today announced it has been named a winner of two 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards , earning honors for Best Advance in Practical AI and Best Frontline Focused Solution.

Now in its seventh year, the Lighthouse Tech Awards program recognizes HR technology providers delivering measurable results in hiring, development, performance, and retention. Each submission is evaluated by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators based on innovation, real-world impact, and enterprise scalability.

This dual recognition validates Schoox's leadership in transforming learning from a compliance-driven activity into a measurable driver of workforce and business performance.

Best Advance in Practical AI

Schoox was recognized for its AI-engineered Learning Impact Suite – an intelligent platform that identifies, measures, and strengthens the specific skills required to achieve business outcomes within one unified system.

While many vendors apply AI to automate content creation or improve course recommendations, Schoox applies AI to solve a more fundamental challenge: connecting skills development directly to measurable performance improvements.

The Learning Impact Suite:

Identifies and maps role-based skills directly to business objectives

Generates personalized, AI-engineered development programs

Forecasts business impact before deployment

Continuously adapts training against achievement of KPIs

Built for operationally complex, frontline enterprises, Schoox enables leaders to connect development initiatives to outcomes such as revenue growth, retention, productivity, safety, and customer satisfaction.

"Our mission has always been to move learning beyond completions to a measurable driver of business performance," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, Founder and CEO of Schoox. "This recognition affirms that the future of enterprise learning is not more content – it's learning that supports specific business results. We engineered the Learning Impact Suite to strengthen workforce capability and directly support enterprise performance. We are grateful to Lighthouse Research & Advisory for validating our solution."

As the Lighthouse judging panel noted:

"Schoox demonstrates how AI can be applied meaningfully to learning and development, especially in operationally complex environments. Their technology reflects a practical understanding of workforce enablement, helping organizations connect skills development directly to performance and business outcomes."

– Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel

Best Frontline Focused Solution

Schoox was also named the 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award winner for Best Frontline Focused Solution, recognizing its purpose-built platform engineered specifically for distributed frontline teams.

At a time when many vendors retrofit knowledge-worker systems for frontline use, Schoox continues to lead with a platform designed for operational execution.

Schoox supports:

Shift-based, mobile-first access

Attribute-driven training delivery

Career pathing and coaching

In-the-flow learning and reinforcement

Learning purpose-built to support KPIs such as retention, productivity, safety, and sales

The Lighthouse judging panel emphasized the significance of this approach:

"Frontline L&D teams often can't answer the question executives actually care about: is training reducing turnover and improving performance, or just checking a compliance box? Schoox customers can answer that question with data, which shifts L&D from cost center to strategic function."

– Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel

A New Standard for AI in Learning

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are demanding more than automation of traditional learning processes. They require intelligent systems that continuously align skills, development, and performance to keep pace with operational change.

Schoox's Learning Impact Suite leads this shift – unifying skills intelligence, frontline development, and business performance within a single, unified platform.

By integrating skills mapping, adaptive training, reinforcement, and performance measurement into one platform, Schoox eliminates the fragmentation common in legacy systems built through acquisitions.

The result is learning that is not just delivered – but engineered for measurable outcomes.

Learn more about Schoox Learning Impact Suite , their frontline-focused platform and their global customers ' successes

About Schoox

Schoox is an AI-engineered learning and workforce performance platform built for frontline enterprises. The company's award-winning frontline learning solutions connect business goals, skills intelligence, development, and measurable outcomes within a unified system.

Unlike traditional learning management systems, Schoox enables organizations to continuously align workforce capability with operational performance goals. Through intelligent skills mapping, personalized development, and frontline-ready delivery, Schoox helps enterprises transform learning into a strategic performance lever.

Trusted by global brands including KIOTI Tractor, Sport Clips Haircuts, Sonesta Hotels, and Wingstop, Schoox is setting a new standard for what learning can do for business at enterprise scale. Learn more at www.schoox.com .

