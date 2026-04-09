Schréder Announces Acquisition of NLS Lighting

Expands American manufacturing capabilities and strengthens North America portfolio for design-driven outdoor environments

HILLSBORO, Ore., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schréder, the global leader in smart outdoor lighting solutions, today announced the acquisition of NLS Lighting, LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of specification-grade outdoor LED lighting headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Left to right: Syed Raza, Senior Vice President, NLS Lighting; Maximilien Schréder, Schréder Family; Bill Hein, Founder, NLS Lighting; Nicolas Keutgen, Schréder Family; Ryan Goldstein, President, NLS Lighting; Renaud Gryspeerdt, Schréder Family; Steve Mills, President, Schréder North America; Olivier Chapelle, Chairman, Schréder Group.

This strategic acquisition reinforces Schréder's continued investment in North America and further expands the company's presence in the region following its 2024 acquisition of Ligman Lighting USA. Founded in 2014, NLS Lighting has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-performance, specification-grade solutions rooted in engineering precision and visual excellence. Its American-made product portfolio is designed to meet the highest standards of performance, durability, and visual comfort across a wide range of outdoor environments. NLS is widely recognized for its exceptional lead times and service levels.

NLS Lighting's portfolio spans a comprehensive range of outdoor lighting solutions, including area, site, architectural and decorative post tops; sports and roadway luminaires; bollards and columns; floodlighting; wall-mounted fixtures; and garage, canopy, and ceiling applications. Complemented by a full offering of poles, arms, cross arms, and accessories, the portfolio is engineered to deliver high-performance illumination across commercial, municipal, and architectural environments.

"This acquisition reflects our continued dedication to investing in North America and further expanding our footprint to serve the market at the highest level," said Philippe Felten, CEO of the Schréder Group. "NLS Lighting brings strong American manufacturing capabilities, advanced optical innovation, and a portfolio that naturally complements Schréder and Ligman."

"NLS Lighting and Ligman Lighting USA represent two of the fastest-growing businesses in the outdoor lighting industry. We are honored that both are now part of the Schréder family," said Steve Mills, President and Chief Regional Officer for Schréder North America. "The NLS business will continue to run standalone within the Schréder structure under the leadership of Ryan Goldstein and his exceptional team. We are ecstatic that the entire NLS leadership team will remain intact and continue leading the business through the tremendous growth trajectory the company has been on."

NLS Lighting's focus on quality, performance, and its expansive product portfolio make it a strong complement to the Schréder North America family of brands, enhancing the Group's ability to meet the ever-evolving needs of the market, particularly in support of Buy America and BABA requirements.

"We are excited to join Schréder and be part of a global organization that shares our commitment to engineering excellence and customer success, while preserving our entrepreneurial spirit and operational autonomy," said Ryan Goldstein, President of NLS Lighting. "This partnership allows us to accelerate our growth while continuing to deliver the high-quality, performance-driven solutions our customers expect, now with expanded resources and global support."

Schréder will work closely with the NLS Lighting team to ensure continuity for customers and partners, while leveraging combined strengths in innovation, manufacturing, and service to drive long-term growth in the North American market.

There will be no changes to leadership teams, and the business will continue to operate independently under its existing management. Schréder also confirms there are no plans to consolidate agent networks with other Schréder entities, ensuring continuity for customers and partners.

About Schréder

Schréder is the leading independent smart outdoor lighting solution provider worldwide. Founded in 1907, the company operates in more than 70 countries and delivers sustainable, high-performance lighting infrastructure that enhances urban environments and supports smart cities.

About NLS Lighting

NLS Lighting, LLC is an American outdoor LED lighting manufacturer based in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2014, the company specializes in specification-grade architectural and commercial lighting solutions designed for performance, energy efficiency, and visual comfort. Its portfolio includes area and roadway lighting, decorative post tops, bollards, floodlights, wall-mounted luminaires, garage and canopy lighting, and a full range of poles, arms, and accessories. NLS Lighting's patented Star Power™ optical technology and Dark Sky-compliant designs deliver high efficacy while exceeding industry standards.

About Ligman Lighting USA

Ligman Lighting USA is a leader in innovative, high-performance outdoor lighting solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of cities, architects, and communities. With a commitment to design excellence, durability, and sustainability, Ligman delivers products that inspire creative freedom while withstanding the harshest environmental conditions.

Media Contact

Jon Barfell

Marketing Director, Schréder North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Schréder USA