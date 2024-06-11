Schréder has acquired Ligman Lighting USA, a leading player in the North American lighting market

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schréder, the world leader in smart outdoor lighting solutions, today announced it has acquired Ligman Lighting USA, a leader in urban lighting solutions in North America.

Schréder acquires Ligman Lighting USA Post this Left to right: Steve Mills (Schréder), Neil Gillies (Ligman), Sakchai Manawongsakul (Ligman), and Renaud Gryspeerdt (Schréder)

Established in 2010 under the leadership of Neil Gillies and headquartered in Oregon, Ligman Lighting USA rapidly expanded its operations thanks to its high-quality urban lighting solutions with industry-leading lead times, exceptional customer service and customization capabilities through a large network of sales agents across the US and Canada. They supply a comprehensive range of urban lighting solutions including luminaires, poles, floodlights and bollards. Schréder's decision to invest in Ligman Lighting USA coincided with Neil Gillies' decision to retire, and we partnered with Ligman Lighting to acquire the company with full exclusive distribution rights.

Present in the North American market since 1992, Schréder has built a strong reputation for lighting essential infrastructure such as tunnels, airports and sports facilities.

Both companies share a vision for innovation and a heritage of high quality lighting solutions that deliver design, efficiency, added value and attention to detail for their customers. This transaction will combine Ligman Lighting USA's strong position in decorative urban lighting solutions with Schréder's portfolio of infrastructure lighting solutions, creating added value for our customers and partners.

"The acquisition of Ligman Lighting USA reinforces the strong commitment of the Schréder family and the Board of Directors to the North American market. It will accelerate our growth in North America and will help us further develop our fast-growing infrastructure lighting business," said Philippe Felten, Schréder's Chief Commercial Officer.

"Ligman Lighting USA and Schréder are highly complementary businesses. Together, we will significantly enhance our strategic and operational capabilities as a major player in attractive growth categories and benefit our sales channel as we continue to transform and optimize our portfolio. I am excited for all our employees as we embark on this next phase as a company," commented Neil Gillies, President of Ligman Lighting USA.

Led by similar values and cultures, both companies focus on attracting and developing the best people, making a positive contribution to our communities and driving sustainable initiatives.

"We would like to congratulate Neil Gillies on his upcoming retirement and the phenomenal success of Ligman Lighting USA under his leadership. Together, Ligman USA and Ligman headquarters have a commitment to the customer that is unparalleled and has undoubtedly been one of the key factors in the company's rapid growth. Furthermore, Schréder is thrilled that the core values and culture of Ligman Lighting USA align so well with our own," said Steve Mills, Schréder's President/Regional Director for North America.

Merrimack Group provided transaction support for Schreder. Stoel Rives LLP, a Portland based firm, provided legal support while KPMG assisted with tax guidance for Schreder.

About Ligman Lighting USA LIGMAN Lighting USA is based in Hillsboro, Oregon and is supported by a full complement of highly qualified engineering, manufacturing, marketing, sales and administration staff.

LIGMAN Lighting USA works with a total of 76 sales agencies covering the USA and Canada. Research, development and ultimately final product launch is done in conjunction with the LIGMAN International Headquarters in Thailand. LIGMAN Lighting USA supplies a comprehensive line of outdoor luminaires which includes underwater, inground, recessed, surface, ceiling, bollards, post tops, pendant, street, floodlights and poles.

For more information, visit us at www.ligmanlightingusa.com

About Schréder

Schréder is the leading independent smart outdoor lighting solution provider worldwide. The company, founded in 1907, is present in over 70 countries on 6 continents.

Our tradition of engineering means we have been at the forefront of innovation throughout our history. The latest wave of urbanism means city centres are becoming more vital than ever: connectivity is crucial. As the Experts in Lightability™, we propose lighting infrastructure that will play a pivotal role in building Smart Cities and future communication networks.

For more information, visit us at www.schreder.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

