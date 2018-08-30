Schrödinger to Participate in Citi 13th Annual Biotech Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Schrödinger, Inc., a privately-held company dedicated to revolutionizing drug discovery through advanced computational methods, announced today that the Company will participate in a panel discussion entitled "Emerging Innovators – An Introduction to Biotech Privates" at the Citi 13th Annual Biotech Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11:15 AM ET in Boston, MA.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is a leading provider of advanced molecular simulations and enterprise software solutions and services to accelerate and increase the efficiency of drug discovery for its clients, which include all major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide, as well as leading materials science researchers. Schrödinger also establishes deep partnerships and collaborations with companies in such fields as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and electronics, and was a cofounder of leading biotech companies including Nimbus Therapeutics, Morphic Therapeutic, and others. Schrödinger's investors include David E. Shaw and Bill Gates. Through significant long-term investments in basic research, Schrödinger has made scientific breakthroughs across many areas of drug discovery and materials science. Hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific publications by Schrödinger scientists are frequently among the most heavily cited in their fields. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has nearly 400 employees and operations in the United States, Europe, Japan, and India, as well as business partners in China and Korea. For more information, please visit www.schrodinger.com.

Schrödinger Contacts:

Investors:



Christina Tartaglia



Stern Investor Relations, Inc.



212-362-1200



christina@sternir.com

Media:



Shi-Yi Liu, Ph.D.



503-299-1150 x108



shi-yi.liu@schrodinger.com

SOURCE Schrödinger

Related Links

http://www.schrodinger.com

