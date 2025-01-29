SCHUBBE RESCH CHIROPRACTIC AND PHYSICAL THERAPY, NEENAH, INTRODUCES CUTTING-EDGE PROCEDURES TO BURN FAT AND REDUCE INCONTINENCE

FREE DEMOS During February 13 Launch of Resch Wellness Solutions

NEENAH, Wis., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Take away the needles, pain and downtime! Schubbe Resch Chiropractic and Physical Therapy, Neenah, Fox Valley's premier provider of chiropractic care and physical therapy, is offering the latest minimally invasive procedures using muscle activation to burn fat and reduce incontinence. The Center will showcase these leading-edge procedures during the February 13 launch of Resch Wellness Solutions.

"With two convenient locations in Neenah and Grand Chute, we have four chiropractors, five physical therapists and three physical therapy assistants on staff," says Dr. Chris Resch, Founder of Schubbe Resch Chiropractic and Physical Therapy, Neenah. "Our experienced team offers the latest minimally invasive treatments for patients with spinal and musculoskeletal issues and those recovering from surgery or injury. Now with Resch Wellness Solutions, we are providing treatment options for patients with wellness and healing needs. Our newest procedures, EmSculpt NEO and EMSELLA, are game changers for burning fat, building muscle and reducing incontinence."

EmSculpt NEO is a non-invasive technology using muscle activation and heat to burn fat and build muscles in the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and thighs. The device works by forcing abdomen muscles to experience contractions equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups during a 30-minute session. Four treatments of EmSculpt NEO over four weeks increase muscle mass by 25 percent and decrease body fat by 30 percent and are comparable to 12-16 weeks of high intensity, interval training (HIIT) classes. New research also shows EmSculpt NEO is effective for rehabilitation after surgery or relieving muscle pain and tendonitis in shoulders, knees, and other areas.

Another technology, EMSELLA, is a windfall for men and women who have incontinence and pelvic floor dysfunction. More than 25 million Americans have incontinence. The EMSELLA chair induces muscle contractions to strengthen the pelvic floor -- equivalent to doing 11,000 Kegel exercises over 28 minutes. Patients remain fully clothed and resume daily activities after treatment. For best results, doctors recommend six treatments over three weeks.

These leading-edge technologies will be showcased at the complimentary launch party for Resch Wellness Solutions, 12-7 p.m., Thursday, February 13 at 1511 South Commercial Street, Neenah. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, live demos, raffle prizes and special procedure discounts. To R.S.V.P., call 920-720-0660. For more info: www.reschwellnesssolutions.com.

SOURCE Schubbe Resch Chiropractic and Physical Therapy, Neenah