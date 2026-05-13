SCHULTE HOSPITALITY GROUP APPOINTS SANJHI AGRAWAL AS EVP, OPERATIONS ACCOUNTING & FINANCE

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Hospitality Group (SHG), a leading hospitality investment and management firm with a growing national and international presence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjhi Agrawal as Executive Vice President, Operations Accounting & Finance. A true finance veteran, Agrawal brings over 15 years of experience to SHG and will lead the hotel accounting and finance function, including the accounting operations, reporting, accounts payable, tax, and internal audit teams. She will partner closely with operations and ownership, driving financial controls, reporting transparency, and portfolio-level value creation across SHG's growing footprint. Agrawal will report to Chief Financial Officer, Brian Fitzgerald, who joined SHG late last year as the company continues to make strategic investments in its finance and operations teams. This hire exemplifies the company's strong commitment to continue to invest in systems, processes, and talent across SHG globally.

Sanjhi Agrawal, EVP, Operations Accounting & Finance at Schulte Hospitality Group

"Sanjhi brings deep accounting, treasury, and enterprise finance experience across complex, global environments," said Fitzgerald. "She has a strong track record of modernizing accounting and reporting processes, improving forecasting discipline with advanced automation tools, and designing operating models that support scale while maintaining rigor. I'm excited for her to elevate our finance organization as we continue to grow."

Most recently, Agrawal led a 150-person global finance organization at Eaton Corporation, integrating planning, analytics, and automation into a unified operating model. Prior to Eaton, she held senior finance and controllership roles at Brown-Forman Corporation, with responsibility spanning Accounting and Reporting, Global Treasury, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Financial Planning & Analysis. Agrawal holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"I'm thrilled to join Schulte Hospitality Group and Brian's finance leadership team as the company continues to expand," said Agrawal. "I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to drive the next phase of growth and innovation, with the goal of improving support for owners and ultimately delivering an exceptional guest experience."

Schulte Hospitality Group is a premier hospitality management and development company, overseeing a global portfolio of more than 250 hotels, restaurants, and other related hospitality ventures with a team of over 10,000 team members. Founded in 1999 by generations of passionate hoteliers, Schulte is one of the industry's most respected full-service operators, with a diverse portfolio spanning leading brands like Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hyatt, and Graduate Hotels, as well as distinctive luxury, boutique, and independent resorts. Headquartered in Louisville, KY and with an office in London, Schulte is known for providing high-touch client service, delivering data-driven top line and bottom-line results to owners, and developing leaders on property teams. For more information, visit: www.schultehospitality.com

Pete Collins

COMPETE on behalf of Schulte Hospitality Group

917-826-4182

[email protected]

SOURCE Schulte Hospitality Group