Schulte Roth & Zabel Presents Its 31st Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is hosting its 31st Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar today. SRZ has unmatched experience advising private investment funds and providing counsel that shapes the direction of the asset management industry. A landmark event for more than 30 years, this seminar features SRZ attorneys sharing actionable insights on critical issues facing private fund managers, including blockchain & digital assets, ESG, the evolving regulatory landscape, trends in capital raising, credit, private equity, distressed investing and more. The seminar will also include a conversation with Gurbir Grewal, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. The event is virtual and by invitation only.

"2022 promises to be a pivotal year for the asset management industry and we are pleased to once again host an event that generates discussion and clarity around critical issues," said Marc Elovitz, co-managing partner of the firm and chair of the Investment Management Regulatory and Compliance Group. "We continue to see movement from the public to private sector and towards venture capital, in addition to increased focus on ESG-related mandates across investment strategies. These factors, combined with a changing regulatory landscape, present a unique set of challenges for our clients," added David Efron, co-managing partner of the firm and co-head of the Investment Management Group. "Today's conference will explore these issues and more with the goal of mitigating risk and enabling increased growth for 2022."

"This year's agenda reflects the wide range of new and innovative opportunities across the asset management landscape," said Stephanie Breslow and David Nissenbaum, co-heads of SRZ's Investment Management Practice. "Speculation on changing regulations has led to increased complexity in risk modelling, and ESG continues to present itself as a strategic imperative across the full spectrum of investment opportunities. Cryptocurrency also offers opportunity and complexity in equal measure. We're looking forward to discussing the opportunities and helping to provide needed clarity in each of these areas."

With a great depth of practice, SRZ advises on the formation and operation of a wide array of funds with varying investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity funds, credit funds, distressed funds, real estate funds, activist funds and hybrid funds, among others. SRZ is consistently placed in the top tiers in rankings, including in Chambers and The Legal 500. In 2019, SRZ was named one of the "Asset Management Practice Groups of the Year" by Law360. SRZ lawyers provide advice on U.S. and U.K. law to a wide variety of funds and managers located worldwide. Notably, SRZ is one of only a few law firms with a dedicated regulatory and compliance practice within its private funds practice. The lawyers have specialized expertise on the issues private fund managers face in setting up, running and growing their businesses.

