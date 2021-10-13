Schultz Family Foundation Invests $7 Million to Improve Employment Outcomes for Young Veterans

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schultz Family Foundation today announced $7 million in investments in four veteran service organizations to improve employment outcomes for young veterans transitioning from the military to civilian life. The United Services Organizations (USO), VetJobs.org, and Hire Heroes USA received grants to create an integrated system that will support 10,000 junior enlisted veterans from transition to employment and ultimately offer best practices to scale the initiative to serve thousands more. The Foundation is also supporting the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) as they expand the Onward to Opportunity (O2O) program to tailor training curricula to meet the specific needs of young veterans and introduce new and relevant learning pathways aligned to the career goals of this subpopulation.

With over 40% of the military between the ages of 18-24, nearly all of whom are junior enlisted (E1 – E5) service members, the need to understand the unique challenges facing young veterans is greater than ever. The average age of junior enlisted personnel at the time of transition from military to civilian life is 25 and nearly half are people of color. Only 21% of junior enlisted have a job lined up before transitioning out of the military - compared to 46% of officers and more senior enlisted personnel. Veterans from the junior enlisted ranks are less likely to use online job databases, career fairs, resume writing assistance, job placement, career counseling, and training or certification programs. One-third of veterans from the junior-enlisted ranks report precarious financial status and 44% say they are at risk financially. Only 23% report have a secure financial situation.