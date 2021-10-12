Schumacher & Statista Unveil Second U.S. Interior Design Monitor for 2021

2021 strengthened the importance of interior design and how our interiors can uplift, comfort and inspire us every day. Tweet this

Key Findings

Interior design industry in good shape, designers rate their company's economic situation positively: According to our survey, which was conducted during the global coronavirus pandemic, 75% of interior design companies rate their economic situation as "rather positive" or "very positive." Compared to last year, this is a notable increase by 15%. Only 6% currently see their situation as "rather negative" or "very negative". All U.S. regions are overall in good shape, with the Northeast and South rating their economic situation slightly above average.

Recommendations and "word of mouth" are the number one client generator for interior designers: 60% of interior design companies first get noticed by clients through recommendations, 53% cite networking as an important channel for client sourcing. The most frequent multipliers are current or former clients (89%), followed by contractors (50%) and real estate agents (38%).

The 2021 U.S. Interior Design Monitor features:

Year over year changes in responses from 2020 to 2021

Market conditions between different regions across the U.S.

The immediate impact of COVID-19 on the industry

Current and future interior design trends

An overview of trending interior design projects, as well as client and supplier relations

An exploration into business operations, communication and marketing

Methodology

Schumacher and Statista conducted its interior design survey between July 14, 2021 – August 3, 2021. The online survey was sent via email to interior design professionals who have worked in interior design for at least 2 years and interior design enthusiasts.

ABOUT F. SCHUMACHER

Founded in 1889 by Frederic Schumacher, our fifth-generation, family-owned design house has been synonymous with style, taste and innovation — and always ahead of the pack. Our offerings to the interior design trade include; fabric, wallcovering, trim, floorcovering, furnishings, finished goods, paints, as well as print media, social and digital platforms. We're driven by a shared belief that design makes a difference. It transforms life. It challenges convention. It brings a unique point of view into the world. It sets trends, and it leaves a mark. We champion individual style and the collective practice of transformational interior design. We create it. We supply it. We support it. We celebrate it. We also partner with the most brilliant trendsetters in design and fashion to advance it. And we want to bring it to as many people and into as many homes as possible. A passion for luxury and an unwavering commitment to beauty are woven into everything we do. F. Schumacher & Co. is home to 6 divisions* that embody a distinctive blend of our founders' vision, a rich heritage, and an enduring passion for innovation and modernity.

About Statista

Statista is the global number one business data platform. Founded in Germany in 2007, Statista employs over 1000 people in offices in Hamburg, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, New York, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo and Warsaw. Statista is a leading data and business intelligence platform and conducts international market and consumer studies and surveys.

