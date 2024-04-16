Schumacher Opens Its Third Permanent Location in Europe During Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schumacher, the renowned luxury design house founded in 1889, is proud to announce the opening of its third international location. Following its success in London and Paris, the company's new showroom and boutique in Milan—located in the city's famed Brera design district—will open its doors April 15 during the annual Salone del Mobile furniture fair.

Illustration by Iris Olschewski

With more than 15,000 fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, and carpets ranging in style from contemporary to traditional—from toiles and florals to textures and velvets to globally inspired items—Schumacher is an unparalleled resource for the Italian market. Renowned for using only the finest materials, the company brings centuries of expertise in the decorative arts to the world at large.

The Milan opening coincides with a website relaunch now available in Italian and further signifies the expansion of Schumacher's presence in Europe and beyond. Building upon its historic success in the United States, London, and Paris, Schumacher is eager to deepen its commitment to European architects and interior designers by establishing its presence in Italy. The new Milan location will serve as a place for exchange and collaboration.

As the managing director of Schumacher Italia, Elisabetta Bono brings extensive experience and a background in international decoration brands that will drive the company forward. She and her team are committed to working with the greatest interior design talents in the world, as well as the public at large.

About Schumacher

Founded in 1889 in New York by Parisian Frederic Schumacher, the company has been synonymous with style since it began. Still family-owned, Schumacher continues to uphold its namesake's insatiable passion for beauty, thirst for quality, and quest for innovation. From fabrics, wallcoverings, and trim to furniture, rugs, and pillows, each of Schumacher's wide-ranging collections is united by a respect for classicism and an eye for the cutting edge. Presently, Schumacher has 17 showrooms in the United States with plans to open two more in 2024, in addition to locations in London, Paris, and Milan. Schumacher is part of a growing stable of design companies in the portfolio of its parent company, FS&CO, which also includes Patterson Flynn, Backdrop, and Frederic Media. Learn more about Schumacher at schumacher.com and @schumacher1889 .

