Schuman Cheese Introduces Delve: Decadent Dips for Those Seeking More Out of Snacking

Award-Winning Cheeses Meet Fresh, All-Natural Ingredients to Create an Elevated Snacking Experience

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuman Cheese, a fourth-generation, world-class cheesemaker and respected importer renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional dairy products, is thrilled to announce the launch of Delve dips and spreads. Made with award-winning cheeses from the Schuman Cheese portfolio, this latest innovation elevates the art of snacking, offering a deeper, more indulgent experience for cheese lovers everywhere.

Delve

Crafted with the belief that joy, delight, and pleasure lie at the heart of all snacking occasions, Delve starts with the finest ingredients to craft dips and spreads that go beyond expectations. Each Delve dip is made using award-winning Cello® Mascarpone as the base, ensuring an ultra-smooth, decadent texture, complemented by the other world-class cheeses Schuman Cheese is known for. By pairing these cheeses with the freshest, all-natural ingredients, Delve delivers a craveable yet guilt-free snacking experience with a homemade taste and feel.

The Delve lineup includes three irresistible flavors:

Basil Pesto Parm : A fresh and vibrant blend of basil and Cello's award-winning Copper Kettle Parmesan Cheese.

A fresh and vibrant blend of basil and Cello's award-winning Copper Kettle Parmesan Cheese. Garlic Herb Asiago: A bold and savory mix of garlic, fresh herbs, and Cello's award-winning Asiago Cheese.

A bold and savory mix of garlic, fresh herbs, and Cello's award-winning Asiago Cheese. Whipped Feta: A rich and smooth take on this Mediterranean classic with the standout integration of award-winning Dodoni Feta Cheese made from 100% Greek, pasteurized sheep's and goat's milk.

"We are thrilled to introduce Delve dips and spreads, a product that reflects our dedication to quality, innovation, and craftsmanship," said Allison Schuman, Chief Business Development Officer at Schuman Cheese. "By combining the finest ingredients with our exceptional cheeses, we've created a truly indulgent snackable offering that elevates any occasion. Delve is more than just a dip—it's a celebration of flavor, texture, and the rich heritage that defines Schuman Cheese."

Even before hitting the shelves, Delve has already made waves, earning two awards at the prestigious 2024 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. These accolades underscore Schuman Cheese's commitment to crafting exceptional products that delight and inspire.

Delve 16oz tubs are available now at Costco at $8.99 in the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Texas (Dallas) regions with more regions nationally coming soon. Starting in February at Wakefern (ShopRite), 6oz tubs will be available at $5.99. For more information, visit eatdelve.com or follow @eatdelve on Instagram.

Delve will be exhibiting at the Winter Fancy Food Show at Booth #813, where attendees will have the opportunity to taste products, meet the team, and learn more about the brand. The event, taking place from January 19-21 in Las Vegas, is a must-visit for anyone interested in the latest trends and products in the specialty food industry.

About Delve

At Delve, we believe joy, delight, and pleasure are at the heart of all snacking occasions. But, in order to get there, you have to go deeper. First, you start with cheese, but you can't just source any cheese; you have to source the world's best cheeses. And you can't stop there. You have to pair them with the freshest, all natural ingredients (no fake stuff allowed). For those seeking more out of their snacking, we've done just that. Dips & spreads that go beyond. Delve deeper. For more information, visit eatdelve.com or follow @eatdelve on Instagram.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com

For more information about Schuman Cheese, please visit https://www.schumancheese.com/our-cheeses.

