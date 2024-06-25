Schwan's Company Announces Partnership of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

Leading brand Red Baron will be the Official Gymnastics Sponsor of the USA Games

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwan's Company and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games announced today a partnership to support the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games to be held in Minnesota from June 20-26, 2026. Schwan's joins the celebration of inclusivity along with the USA Games co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's and UnitedHealthcare. Schwan's is the fastest growing frozen food company in the United States, with industry-leading products sold into retail grocery and food service channels. Its flagship Red Baron frozen pizza brand will be the official gymnastics sponsor of the USA Games and Red Baron will be incorporated into milestone events and promotional campaigns. Schwan's employees will also play a significant role in supporting the Games through volunteering with Special Olympics Programs throughout the country, helping to create an unforgettable, inclusive experience for athletes, fans, and communities nationwide.

"Partnering with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games is another example of Schwan's longstanding commitment to support the communities where we live and make our products," said Schwan's CEO Brian Schiegg. "We're excited to welcome thousands of athletes to our home state of Minnesota and work together with the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games to celebrate the incredible teamwork, inclusivity, and spirit of accomplishment that these games represent. The tagline of our Red Baron brand is to 'share something awesome,' and we look forward to sharing all the awesomeness of the games through our support of gymnastics."

Christy Sovereign, CEO, 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Schwan's as a valued partner of the USA Games as they share our unwavering commitment to inclusivity, community, and excellence. Together, we are dedicated to advancing our mission that celebrates ability, delivers the highest quality experiences for all who participate, and leaves a legacy of positive change in Minnesota and around the nation."

Schwan's support of the 2026 Games will be a multi-year commitment focused on creating opportunities for its more than 10,000 full and part-time employees to volunteer with Special Olympics programs in communities where they live and work. Together, with the Schwan's Corporate Giving Foundation, the company plans to provide support for Special Olympics athletes as they pursue their dreams to participate in the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. In addition, Schwan's will be working to create training and employment opportunities for current and former Special Olympics athletes.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will mark the largest sporting event in the U.S. that year, bringing together thousands of individuals with and without intellectual disabilities from all 50 states.

About Schwan's Company

Based in Minnesota, Schwan's Company is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of quality foods offered through retail-grocery and food-service channels. Its many popular brands include Red Baron®, Tony's®, Hearth & Fire™, Big Daddy's™, Villa Prima® and Freschetta® pizza, Mrs. Smith's® and Edwards® desserts and bibigo™ and Pagoda® Asian-style foods. The company is an affiliate of global lifestyle company, CJ Foods. To learn more about Schwan's, visit www.schwanscompany.com.

About Special Olympics USA Games

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of approximately 4,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in approximately 19 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

