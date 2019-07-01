Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Changes

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc., headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, and the manager of the Ave Maria Mutual Funds, announced today that Adam P. Gaglio, CFA, has been named co-portfolio manager of the $750 million Ave Maria Growth Fund (AVEGX), joining Richard L. Platte, Jr., CFA, who has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2013. This follows the recent resignation of Brian D. Milligan, CFA, who had been lead portfolio manager of the fund since 2016.

Also, Joseph W. Skornicka, CFA, Senior Vice President, was named co-portfolio manager of the Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund (AVEDX). He joins Richard L. Platte, Jr., CFA, and George P. Schwartz, CFA, who serve as lead portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager, respectively, of that $900 million fund.

George P. Schwartz, CFA, Chairman & CEO, said, "Adam and Joe have been valuable members of our investment staff for over 6 years. Both of these talented individuals have shown excellent analytical and portfolio management skills, benefitting the shareholders of the Ave Maria Mutual Funds."

In addition, the firm announced the hiring of Ryan M. Kuyawa, CFA, as Senior Research Associate and trader, working from the company's office in Ave Maria, Florida. Mr. Kuyawa has over 10 years of experience as an investment analyst and portfolio manager with Florida-based investment management organizations.

Ave Maria Mutual Funds is the largest family of Catholic mutual funds in the U.S. with $2.3 billion in assets under management. The five no-load funds invest in companies that do not violate core values and teachings of the Catholic Church. The two largest funds are the $900 million Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund (Ticker: AVEDX) and $750 million Ave Maria Growth Fund (Ticker: AVEGX). For more information about Ave Maria Mutual Funds, please call 1-866-AVE-MARIA (866-283-6274) or visit avemariafunds.com.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser. Founded in 1980, the firm is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan with a branch office in Ave Maria, Florida. In managing the Ave Maria Mutual Funds, investments are made only if companies meet the Funds' financial and moral criteria. As such, returns may be lower or higher than if decisions were based solely on investment considerations. The Funds' method of security selection may or may not be successful, and the Funds may underperform or outperform the stock market as a whole. All mutual funds are subject to market risk, including possible loss of principal. For more information about Schwartz Investment Counsel, Inc., please visit www.schwartzinvest.com.

Request a prospectus, which includes investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing. The prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-866-283-6274 or it can be viewed at www.avemariafunds.com.

Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors LLC.

