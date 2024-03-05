Schwarzkopf Unveils New Brand Campaign Featuring Actress and Producer Sofia Vergara and Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton

The global professional hair expert is working with Sofia Vergara and Chris Appleton to encourage consumers to own their story through new blonde hair color innovations and brand campaign

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the unrivaled authority in hair for over 125 years, Schwarzkopf announces an exciting new campaign backed by the star power of two global brand ambassadors. Schwarzkopf has defined 2024 as the year of the blonde, and the brand knows that behind every person's hair color is a story of courage, empowerment, and trust. Now, Schwarzkopf wants to inspire consumers to tell theirs. Today, on March 5, 2024, Schwarzkopf officially launched their campaign, "What Story Will You Tell?", marked by a highly visual TV commercial and comprehensive social media rollout , with the help of new Global Brand Ambassador, Actress, Producer & Entrepreneur Sofia Vergara and Global Color Ambassador, Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Henkel Logo (PRNewsfoto/Henkel) Chris Appleton, Global Color Ambassador for Schwarzkopf Sofia Vergara, Global Brand Ambassador for Schwarzkopf

A brand of firsts, Schwarzkopf's rich history is defined by innovations. The first dry shampoo, the first liquid shampoo, the first hairspray, the first cold perm, the first home color product. Schwarzkopf seamlessly combines its 125-year heritage with cutting-edge technology and pioneering innovation that empowers individuals to understand and embrace their unique hair stories. Schwarzkopf is one of the only labels backed by a global community of hairdressers that collaborate to bring professional expertise to consumers on behalf of the brand. Leading where others follow and encouraging people to showcase the best version of themselves, Schwarzkopf proudly provides the tools needed for everyone to celebrate their individuality.

Schwarzkopf's "What Story Will You Tell?" campaign is more than just a tagline; it aims to inspire consumers to show up as their true selves and own the story they want to tell the world. They believe that beauty is the radiance that's exuded when your appearance reflects how you feel inside, and when your hair is a mirror and canvas to craft your story. Schwarzkopf elevates its consumers through hair so they can step into every moment with confidence and own their story, on their terms. To bring this campaign idea to life, Schwarzkopf enlisted two ambassadors - Sofia Vergara and Chris Appleton - to help spread this message worldwide, reaching both their professional hairstylist community and consumer audience. The partnership will be promoted and celebrated via a TV commercial, which premiered today, as well as collaborations on social media, red carpet appearances and more. Sofia and Chris are the perfect partners to bring to life Schwarzkopf's mission in creating a strong, purposeful, global and culturally relevant campaign message. Chris McClement, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Henkel North America remarks:

"It is absolutely thrilling to see Schwarzkopf align with such impressive partners as Sofia Vergara and Chris Appleton. Henkel has always been committed to providing high-quality innovations & formulas and we can't think of two better people to help spread this message globally. Both Sofia & Chris embody Schwarzkopf's brand ethos in a way that resonates with stylists & consumers alike and we are excited to see what stories they tell in our continued work together."

Chris Appleton discovered his passion for hair styling at a young age, experimenting with his mother's hair before getting his first salon job at just 13 years old. After years of working in London, Los Angeles came calling and soon Chris became the go-to stylist for Hollywood's top celebrities - Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, to name a few. He's the tastemaker and mastermind behind some of the most famous looks and blonde hair color transformations of the past decade, knowing that iconic looks are made complete with the perfect hair shade to take any outfit to the next level. As an expert in color, Chris is the perfect partner to launch Schwarzkopf's new blonde innovations. Chris will collaborate with Schwarzkopf to demonstrate how he trusts and uses Schwarzkopf for his clients so they can tell their own hair story. When speaking about the partnership, Chris said:

"Since the beginning of my career as a hairstylist, I have always known the name 'Schwarzkopf.' They have set the industry standard and have been a mainstay in salons globally for decades. Throughout my career I've become known for my color technique and dramatic hair transformations, many of them blonde. Schwarzkopf is a brand I trust to deliver high-quality salon results and I'm excited to take our partnership worldwide."

While Chris will communicate the professional expert side of the brand, Sofia Vergara will help to show the premiumness and transformative effects of using Schwarzkopf products. Sofia is the epitome of "hair goals" and will be using her platform to showcase how Schwarzkopf products give her the look she wants to tell her unique story, and serve as inspiration for women to do the same. When asked about her connection to Schwarzkopf's campaign, Sofia said:

"Hair is a powerful form of self-expression. Being in the spotlight, confidence is everything and hair plays a big part. For me, becoming Schwarzkopf's global brand ambassador is not just about endorsing hair products, it's about collaborating with a brand that shares my vision of embracing and celebrating the power of self-expression and confidence. We both believe in the power of hair and want to empower and inspire other women to take control of their narrative and express themselves through their hair."

Evolution has been constant as the Schwarzkopf brand has grown over the last century and they will continue to keep innovating and elevating its hair care products and formulas. For more information, visit Schwarzkopf.com and follow @hairbyschwarzkopf.usa for new updates on the brand campaign and partnership with Sofia Vergara and Chris Appleton.

About Henkel in North America:

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

