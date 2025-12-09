Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Completes a Four-Year, 83,000 Square-Foot, and $125 Million Transformation

AMC Officially Unveils the New State-of-the-Art Hospital and Ushers in a New Era of World-Class Pet Care

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC)—the world's largest veterinary teaching hospital and NYC's only Level 1 veterinary trauma center—announces the completion of the hospital's 83,000 square-foot, $125 million expansion and renovation. The just completed final phase of construction includes a new Emergency Room and new facilities for Cardiology, Radiology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Internal Medical services. This marks the first renovation of this scale in 60 years.

"Today is a landmark moment and a historic new chapter in AMC's history," said Helen Irving, RN, MBA, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "For over 115 years, AMC has been dedicated to providing unparalleled care to animals and their families and to leading the advancement of veterinary medicine through innovative clinical research and education. The new state-of-the-art facility will now match our brilliant medical team and enhances our ability to provide leading medical care to pet families 24/7—bringing us into the next 115 years."

"We are proud to see this transformative project come to life for the benefit of New Yorkers and the wider veterinary community," said Stephen and Christine Schwarzman. "AMC has been a center of excellence for over a century, and this new facility will ensure its impact continues to grow for generations to come."

"As a longtime client and supporter, I've seen AMC's relentless determination to deliver the very best in veterinary medicine—combining extraordinary expertise with compassion," said Nicole Seligman, Co-Chair of AMC's Board of Trustees. "This new hospital embodies that spirit of excellence and will allow AMC to set an even higher standard of care for pets and families across New York."

"For over a century, the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center has been a trailblazer in veterinary medicine," said Robert Liberman, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees at AMC. "As we look towards the future and the next chapter of AMC's history, we are deeply appreciative and thankful to our generous benefactors who had the vision and understood the need to build a new hospital in order to continue leading the way, making room for new and expanded services, technologies, and spaces and—ultimately—providing the highest level of care to our pet patients and families."

AMC initially broke ground on this landmark project back in 2021. In January 2024, AMC completed Phase I of the expansion, opening the Denise and Michael Kellen Institute for Surgical Care, tripling surgical capacity with more than 7,000 square feet of state-of-the-art space including five brand-new operating rooms, a minor procedure room, a recovery room separating dogs and cats, and a new Central Sterile Center.

In April 2025, AMC completed Phase II which included a brand new commercial tower with nine floors, doubling patient capacity and opening a new, state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit, Medical-Surgical Unit, Avian & Exotic Pet Medicine service, and Education and Conference Center.

In December 2025, AMC completed Phase III with a new Emergency Room alongside clinical spaces for Cardiology, Radiology, Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Internal Medical services.

Throughout the four years of construction and various phased openings, AMC remained open and operational 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Turner Construction and architecture firm Perkins&Will partnered with AMC on the transformation.

AMC was originally founded in 1910 by Ellin Prince Speyer as the New York Women's League for Animals. Today, AMC features a team of 140+ veterinarians who work across 20+ specialties and services to provide advanced medical care, including one of NYC's only board-certified veterinary behaviorists. The hospital offers free pet loss support groups with veterinary social workers, educational lectures for pet owners, and more. In the past year, AMC accommodated nearly 57,000 patient visits including 21,000 ER visits. In addition, fulfilling one of the hospital's founding principles, AMC's charitable care continues to benefit rescue animals, seeing-eye guide dogs, and law enforcement K9s, among other community fund recipients.

