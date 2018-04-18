Schweid & Sons teams up with SocialToaster to create a "Club" for Burger Lovers

In anticipation for the Summer Grilling Season, Schweid & Sons, a family owned and operated high-quality ground beef purveyor headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, is launching The Very Best Burger Club for its most loyal followers. Not only will the program promote and increase brand awareness, it will allow fans to share content like recipes, burger photos and more—and generate more buzz for events, sweepstakes and other promotions.

After being prompted to sign up for The Very Best Burger Club through their choice of social network, fans will earn points by inviting friends to join, engaging with Schweid & Sons on multiple social platforms and taking online quizzes to test their Burger knowledge. Participants will earn the opportunity to win Schweid & Sons branded merchandise, Burgers and tickets to highly sought-after Burger-related events.

"I am incredibly excited about this latest partnership," Jamie Schweid, President and CEO of Schweid & Sons, said. "One of our main focuses at Schweid & Sons is innovation. Joining forces with SocialToaster to create a robust brand ambassador program is the kind of initiative that sets Schweid & Sons apart in our industry and provides us a unique way to continue our conversation with customers even after they leave the store."

To learn more about and sign up for The Very Best Burger Club, visit schweidandsons.com/burgerclub.

About Schweid & Sons

A family owned and operated high-quality ground beef purveyor with four generations of success in the meat industry, Schweid & Sons leverages its longstanding familial heritage, passion and commitment to bring "The Very Best Burger" to consumers around the country. Located in Carlstadt, NJ, Schweid & Sons supplies their ground beef to supermarkets, restaurants, and special events nationwide. www.schweidandsons.com

About SocialToaster

SocialToaster, with corporate headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland, is a fan engagement and message amplification platform that provides a simple way to amplify the reach of messages on social networking sites by making content sharing fun and easy. SocialToaster mobilizes Super Fans of media and entertainment, brands, and sports teams to increase fan engagement, propel website traffic, strengthen brand loyalty, and drive revenues. www.socialtoaster.com

