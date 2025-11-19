Schweiger Dermatology and Aegis Medical Group Transform Patient Engagement With Generative AI Platform from Parakeet Health

Two leading medical groups join more than 7,900 providers for Parakeet Health, reinforcing the company's rapid growth and validation as a trusted AI partner for providers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parakeet Health , a generative AI company focused on improving patient engagement for healthcare providers, today announced new partnerships with Aegis Medical Group, a senior primary care-focused multi-specialty group, and Schweiger Dermatology Group, the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast and the second-ranked dermatology practice nationally . The partnerships signal Parakeet's accelerating adoption across diverse provider organizations.

"It's a delight working with Parakeet Health. They launched our first clinic in a matter of weeks. They are very responsive to our feedback and treat us as true partners, co-designing and building out an agent that fits our patient and practice needs," said Toni Cates, Director of Operations at Aegis Medical Group.

Parakeet reimagines how patients connect with their providers by replacing bottlenecks and call center wait times with seamless, generative AI-powered conversations. Instead of relying on overburdened staff or call centers to manage endless phone calls and follow-ups, Parakeet's always-on voice agents handle routine but essential tasks such as scheduling, referrals, billing inquiries and proactive wellness outreach – with lab and prescription updates in the future. Available in multiple languages and channels, the platform ensures patients get timely responses while freeing clinical teams to focus on care. The result is a more accessible patient experience, reduced operational strain and stronger financial performance for provider organizations.

For Schweiger Dermatology, Parakeet's AI platform has more than doubled its appointment bookings compared to its previous system – with nearly 6x higher conversation rate per outreach.

"I know that Parakeet's AI-driven approach provides a better patient experience than these robocalls and texts, and a better experience drives higher conversion. It is a more efficient and powerful way to conduct patient outreach," said Sean Reid, SVP Operations, Specialty and Service Development at Schweiger Dermatology.

The adoption by Aegis Medical Group and Schweiger Dermatology reflects the rising demand for AI solutions that make an immediate difference in high touchpoint workflows. Just this year, Parakeet added more than 480 brick-and-mortar clinics in addition to numerous virtual clinics. In dermatology, the company now works with more than 1,050 providers nationwide and three of the top five largest dermatology groups in the country.

"Aegis and Schweiger are proof that providers across specialties are hungry for multimodal AI that delivers measurable impact today, not just promises for tomorrow," said Jung Park, CEO and Co-Founder of Parakeet Health. "Parakeet was purpose-built for healthcare, meeting the highest standards for compliance and seamless integration – while helping providers restore time, capacity and trust in every patient interaction."

In addition to partnerships with Aegis Medical Group and Schweiger Dermatology, Parakeet has also been selected to join leading AI marketplaces, positioning the company as a trusted solution for providers looking to expand patient access and streamline operations through AI. These curated healthcare platforms enable organizations to evaluate and deploy proven technologies with confidence. Parakeet's inclusion opens new distribution channels and reflects its ability to meet rigorous standards for interoperability, data security and measurable clinical impact.

About Parakeet Health

Parakeet Health is a healthcare AI company developing voice agents to transform patient engagement, reduce administrative burdens and drive higher revenue for providers. Its platform, powered by large language models (LLMs), supports various patient-experience use cases by managing both inbound and outbound communications at scale. Founded by an experienced team of healthcare and technology leaders from some of the most innovative companies, Parakeet is backed by Canvas Ventures, CoFound Partners, StoryHouse Ventures and many notable individual investors. Visit www.parakeethealth.com for more information.

