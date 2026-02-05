Schweiger Dermatology Earns Top National and Regional Honors in Castle Connolly 2026 Accolades, With Over 70 Physicians Named Top Doctors

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger has been named a leading dermatology practice in the United States by Castle Connolly earning one of the highest national distinctions among dermatology practices, in addition to multiple statewide #1 rankings.

In the 2026 Castle Connolly Accolades, Schweiger received five prestigious practice honors, including being ranked #2 Physician Practice in the Nation for Dermatology, #1 Dermatology Practice in New York, and #1 Dermatology Practice in New Jersey, underscoring the practice's continued leadership in clinical excellence and patient care.

In addition to these Accolades, more than 70 Schweiger Dermatology physicians were named Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2026, reflecting the depth and breadth of clinical expertise across the organization. This year's honorees include physicians across multiple specialties, including Schweiger's allergy providers, as the practice continues to expand comprehensive care offerings.

Schweiger recently introduced Schweiger Allergy, enhancing its ability to provide integrated, patient-centered care. The inclusion of Schweiger's allergy specialists on the Castle Connolly Top Doctors list highlights the strength of the program and the caliber of physicians delivering allergy care within the organization.

"These recognitions reflect the extraordinary caliber of our physicians and care teams across specialties," says Eric Schweiger, MD, founder and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology. "As we continue to grow and expand services like allergy care, our focus remains on delivering an appointment when you need one—with same- and next-day appointments available."

Castle Connolly Top Doctors and Accolades are based on a comprehensive evaluation process that includes peer nominations, professional achievements, and a review of clinical excellence. Only the top 7% of practicing physicians nationwide are selected as Castle Connolly Top Doctors, making the honor one of the most respected distinctions in healthcare.

With a growing national network and an expanding multidisciplinary approach, Schweiger continues to set the standard for innovation, access, and quality in dermatology and allergy care across the United States.

About Schweiger Dermatology

Schweiger Dermatology is a leading national dermatology practice, providing medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology, as well as allergy services through Schweiger Allergy. Built around the needs of patients, Schweiger is committed to delivering high-quality, personalized care while removing barriers to access. With a focus on convenience, timely appointments, and clinical excellence, the practice makes expert skin and allergy care easier to get—often within days, with same- and next-day appointments available. Learn more at schweigerderm.com

Media Contact

Melissa Schweiger Kleinman

[email protected]

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology