SCHWEIGER DERMATOLOGY GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ALLERGY & ASTHMA CARE OF NEW YORK

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group, the fastest growing dermatology practice on the East Coast, announced that it has acquired Allergy & Asthma Care of New York, a leading specialist in the evaluation and management of allergic and immunologic disorders. Allergy & Asthma Care of New York was founded by Dr. Clifford W. Bassett in 1993.

"We are very excited to be part of the growing Schweiger Dermatology Group family," said Dr. Bassett. "After evaluating numerous potential partners, we felt Schweiger Dermatology Group offers our patients tremendous access to care across the spectrum of dermatological issues, while giving our team the opportunity to grow as part of a leading healthcare practice. We are looking forward to being an integral part of such an outstanding operational structure and organization."

"This marks the first acquisition by Schweiger Dermatology Group of an allergy and asthma specialist," said Eric Schweiger, MD, founder, and CEO of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "We are excited to add this complementary expertise to our growing practice, increasing the breadth of care that we can offer to our patients."

Dr. Bassett, along with Dr. Susanna Silverman and Carla Smith-Ricks, PA-C, will continue to see patients at their Gramercy Park and Financial District locations, which have been renamed Schweiger Dermatology Group, Now with Asthma & Allergy Care of New York.

The office locations are:
381 Park Avenue South, Suite 1020
New York, NY 10016

65 Broadway, #1800
New York, NY 10006

About Allergy & Asthma Care of New York
Allergy & Asthma Care of New York is a top-rated specialist in the evaluation and management of allergic and immunologic disorders. The medical team includes founder and medical director Clifford W. Bassett, MD, FACAAI, FAAAAI as well as Susanna Silverman, MD and Carla Smith-Ricks, PA-C. Dr. Bassett is a clinical associate professor of medicine at New York University School of Medicine and on the teaching faculty at Weill Cornell Medical College. He is the author of The New Allergy Solution, published by Penguin Random House in 2017, and is featured regularly by national television, radio, and print media outlets.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group
Schweiger Dermatology Group is one of the leading dermatology practices in the country, with over 90 offices and over 300 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with over 1,000,000 patient visits annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for seven consecutive years as well as the Crain's New York Fast 50 for five years in a row. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

