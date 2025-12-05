Schweiger Dermatology Group Expands Access to Dermatology Care with Same-Week Appointments and Advanced Skin Cancer Treatment

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing and most comprehensive dermatology practices, today announced a landmark year of accelerated growth, innovation in skin cancer care, and unmatched patient access. With more than 2.5 million patient visits in 2025, the organization continues to redefine dermatology by offering same-week appointments across its expanding network of state-of-the-art offices.

Founded in 2010 by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Eric Schweiger, the practice was built on the promise of delivering the Ultimate Patient Experience, care that is easy to access, clinically exceptional, and grounded in compassion. Today, that mission is reflected in Schweiger Dermatology's ability to eliminate long waits and provide prompt evaluation for medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology needs.

Rising Demand for Early Skin Cancer Detection

"Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and early detection saves lives," said Dr. Schweiger. "Our priority has always been to get patients seen quickly, treated promptly, and cared for with the highest clinical excellence." Schweiger Dermatology offers comprehensive full-body skin examinations designed to detect suspicious lesions early, often catching cancers at their most treatable stage.

Industry-Leading Skin Cancer Treatment With 36,000+ Mohs Surgeries Performed in 2025

Schweiger Dermatology Group continues to strengthen its leadership in advanced skin cancer treatment, offering a full suite of options including:

Mohs micrographic surgery performed by fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons





Surgical excisions and minimally invasive removal techniques





Ongoing screening and long-term surveillance programs

In 2025 alone, the practice performed more than 36,000 Mohs surgeries, making it one of the largest providers of Mohs care in the country.

"Dermatology delivers its greatest impact when patients can access it quickly, and that is where Schweiger Dermatology truly stands apart," said Dr. Glen Crawford, Chief Medical Officer. "By expanding both our clinical capabilities and our capacity to see patients sooner, we ease discomfort, reduce anxiety, and enable earlier diagnosis of skin cancers and other serious conditions. Our clinicians remain deeply committed to delivering the highest level of care, and we're proud to offer a patient-centered model defined by accessibility, timely communication, and exceptional outcomes."

A Patient-Centered Model Built on Quality, Trust, and Convenience

More than 70 board-certified dermatologists at Schweiger Dermatology Group have been recognized as Castle Connolly Top Doctors, a reflection of the practice's clinical excellence across all specialties. Satisfaction remains exceptionally high, with over 90% of patients rating their experience 4 or 5 stars.

The organization's achievements were further recognized this year with inclusion on the 2025 Crain's Largest Private Companies in the New York Area list and its ninth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is one of the largest and most comprehensive dermatology practices in the United States, offering medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology, as well as allergy services, across modern, state-of-the-art offices. Known for its commitment to access, quality, and patient-centered care, Schweiger continues to make expert skin care easy to get—often with appointments available in just days. Learn more at schweigerderm.com.

