Schweiger Dermatology Group Expands into South Florida with Locations in West Palm Beach and Miami Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group, the leading dermatology practice on the East Coast, has opened a new office in West Palm Beach with another location opening in Miami Beach in early 2024. Schweiger Dermatology Group acquired a dermatology practice in Leesburg in July 2023, marking its entrance into Florida.

"This is a very exciting time for us as we expand into South Florida," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder, and C.E.O. of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "Many of our patients in the Northeast spend their winters in this area and it made sense to focus our next stage of growth here. We have an excellent roster of providers in place to treat patients of all ages and skin types for both medical and cosmetic dermatology needs. In addition, there is a need for high-quality dermatology care year-round, given the higher risk of skin cancer."

The providers at Schweiger Dermatology Group's West Palm Beach office are Drs. Raymond Fertig and Ben Witkoff and Jentry Parafinczuk, PA-C. Dr. Fertig also practices at Schweiger Dermatology Group's Altamont office in upstate New York. The Miami Beach office, slated to open in January 2024, will have Drs. Jessica Cervantes and Ben Witkoff as well as Priyanka Shah, PA-C. Both offices offer comprehensive medical and cosmetic dermatology services.

The new Schweiger Dermatology Group South Florida offices are:

4700 N. Congress Ave, Suite 100

West Palm Beach, FL

(561) 806-0030

1111 Lincoln Road, Suite 375

Miami Beach, FL

(786) 949-7440

