Schweiger Dermatology Group Expands into the Southeast with the Acquisition of Lake Dermatology in Leesburg, Florida

LEESBURG, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"), the leading dermatology practice in the Northeast, announced it has acquired Lake Dermatology in Leesburg, Florida. This marks the first location in the Southeast for Schweiger Dermatology Group, which has over 90 office locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

Lake Dermatology was founded in 1995 by Dr. Kevin Chun, who moved to Lake County in 1993 to establish a dermatology practice with the University of Florida. At that time, Lake County only had one dermatologist. In 1996 Dr. Jorge Torres joined Dr. Chun at Lake Dermatology. Drs. Chun and Torres have grown the practice since then and continue to treat several generations of patients.

"After 27 years as a two-doctor dermatology practice, where most of our employees have been with us for over 15 years, we had a hard time finding a group that shared a patient first philosophy," says Drs. Chun and Torres. "In Schweiger Dermatology Group, we have found the ideal partners, a physician-owned, patient-centered entity that expects outstanding and ethical clinical skills. They have taken care of our employees like the family they are to us. We are delighted that Lake Dermatology has joined SDG and are looking forward to the next chapter in our careers."

"We are proud to welcome Drs. Chun and Torres and the Lake Dermatology team to the Schweiger Dermatology Group family," says Eric Schweiger, M.D., founder, and C.E.O of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "This is a very exciting moment as we expand into the Southeast, with plans to open more locations in the state of Florida this year."

The new Schweiger Dermatology Group practice is located at 1132 E. North Blvd., Leesburg, Florida.

About Schweiger Dermatology Group

Schweiger Dermatology Group is one of the leading dermatology practices in the country, with over 90 offices and over 300 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services with over 1,000,000 patient visits annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each five consecutive years. Schweiger Dermatology Group has also received Great Place to Work certification. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Schweiger Kleinman

[email protected]

SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology Group