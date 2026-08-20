Schweiger Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the 10th Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger, one of the nation's leading dermatology and allergy care practices, announced that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the 10th consecutive year Schweiger has earned a spot on the prestigious list, a milestone few companies in any industry achieve.

The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies on the list represent some of the most dynamic segments of the U.S. economy and earning a spot for a full decade running places Schweiger among a small group of repeat honorees.

Over the past year, Schweiger has continued to expand its footprint through new office openings and strategic acquisitions, broadened access to care with same-week and same-day appointments, and invested in advanced treatment options, including innovations in skin cancer detection and care. Today, the practice serves patients through a growing national network of offices, offering medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology as well as allergy and asthma services through Schweiger Allergy & Asthma.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the tenth year in a row is an incredible milestone, and one that belongs to every provider and team member who shows up each day committed to our patients," said Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and CEO of Schweiger. "When I started this practice, the goal was simple: eliminate long wait times and make high-quality dermatology care accessible to everyone who needs it. A decade of consistent growth tells us that mission continues to resonate, and we're just as focused on the next ten years as we were on our first."

About Schweiger

Schweiger Dermatology is a leading national dermatology practice, providing medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology, as well as allergy and asthma services through Schweiger Allergy & Asthma. Built around the needs of patients, Schweiger is committed to delivering high-quality, personalized care while removing barriers to access. With a focus on convenience, timely appointments, and clinical excellence, the practice makes expert skin, allergy and asthma care easier to get—often within days, with same- and next-day appointments available. Learn more at schweigerderm.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Schweiger Kleinman

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SOURCE Schweiger Dermatology