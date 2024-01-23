Schwind assumes role as President and CEO of Isabella Bank Corporation

McDonnell appointed as Bank President

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerome E. Schwind has assumed the role of top executive at Isabella Bank Corporation, the eleventh such leader in the community bank's 120-year history.

Schwind was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Isabella Bank Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of Isabella Bank by the corporate Board of Directors last April and stepped into the position on Jan. 5. He succeeds Jae A. Evans, who retired after serving in those roles for a decade. Neil M. McDonnell, the Bank's Chief Financial Officer, also replaces Schwind as Bank President.

"Jerome and Neil are highly experienced professionals and well-respected community bankers," said Sarah R. Opperman, Chair of the Isabella Bank Corporation Board of Directors. "They have strong technical skills, are highly strategic and understand communities, customers and employees."

Isabella Bank's reputation for focusing on customers and communities attracted Schwind to join its ranks 25 years ago after nearly a decade with other banking institutions.

"Isabella Bank helps create community stability," Schwind said. "We're a source of credit to support the progress of customer dreams and a source of return for shareholders, whether they live in our region or across the country.

"To be part of the lives of local residents and businesses — of local communities — that's why I come to work every day; it's why I work for Isabella Bank," he said.

Schwind had been Bank President since late 2015, previously serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, and Mecosta Division President. He has chaired the Michigan Bankers Association and Middle Michigan Development Corporation. He has served on the boards of the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance, Mecosta County Medical Center, Leadership Mecosta, Big Rapids Area Industrial Development Corporation and Mecosta County Economic Development Corporation. He has been both a Kiwanis and Rotary member.

McDonnell joined Isabella Bank in 2018 as Chief Financial Officer after decades with other financial institutions. At Isabella, he has been instrumental in implementing a five-year strategic plan and driving initiatives to improve financial performance and metrics. He also leads Isabella Wealth, the Bank's investment and trust management business. He is a newly-elected member of the Board of Directors of Community Bankers of Michigan, a member of the Mid-Michigan Industries Board of Directors and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Isabella County Finance Committee.

"I know how important our financial success is in order to prioritize customer service enhancements and growth," McDonnell said. "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on the customer experience and their needs.

"We know our history and what got us to where we are today, and we'll build on that foundation as we look ahead to tomorrow," he said.

Evans was CEO from January 2014 to January 2024. He will continue to leverage his 47 years of banking experience as a member of both the corporate and bank Boards of Directors.

Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, is a subsidiary of Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA). Established in 1903, Isabella Bank has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has 31 locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw. For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at www.isabellabank.com.

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation