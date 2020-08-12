Schwinn and Detroit Bikes Collaborate to Create 2020 Collegiate

The limited-edition Collegiate features vintage design aesthetics like the seatstay-to-toptube junction, metal fenders and 4130 chromoly steel frame in homage to the famous lightweights of the past. Inspired by the iconic 1965 Collegiate Deluxe, the new design celebrates the past while also looking forward to a bright future.

"When the opportunity to collaborate with Schwinn came up, I knew we had to jump on it. As an American bicycle company, we know how much hard work is required to build and maintain a brand. Developing a bike to honor the 125 years of those that have touched the Schwinn brand was an absolute honor. With the heightened demand for bikes right now, I'm excited to see all the buzz surrounding the new Schwinn Collegiate," commented Zak Pashak, Owner of Detroit Bikes.

Looking at the storied history of Schwinn, it's easy to see the synergies between Detroit Bikes and Schwinn. Both companies focus on creating accessible price point bicycles to get more people riding and drive industry growth.

"I consider myself incredibly fortunate to work for such a historic brand as Schwinn. Throughout the past century, Schwinn has been synonymous with bikes, and that rich heritage is something we are very proud of. As people turn to bikes to help navigate the global health crisis, there has never been a more important time to focus on developing new and exciting products. The Schwinn Collegiate is no exception, and we're thrilled to bring this bike to market with the help of our friends at Detroit Bikes," said Nando Zucchi, Pacific Cycle President.

The Collegiate comes in two frame styles and two sizes for each style. A step-through frame is available in 17" and 19" sizes and a straight toptube frame is available in 18" and 20" sizes. All the 2020 Collegiate bikes come in Campus Green. Bikes are now available on Walmart.com for $998 while supplies last. Only 500 units were created of the limited-edition Schwinn Collegiate!

www.walmart.com/ip/399433941

ABOUT SCHWINN

Schwinn is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Mongoose, Roadmaster, Pacific, and Kid Trax. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. Founded in 1895, Schwinn is an American icon, building some of the best-known and best-loved bicycles of all time. With a continued dedication to quality, Schwinn looks forward to providing innovation and performance to people of all ages. Information about Schwinn bicycles is available at www.SchwinnBikes.com .

SOURCE Schwinn

Related Links

http://www.schwinnbikes.com

